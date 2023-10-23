Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute Reunites Patients with Caregivers that Saved Their Lives

"To our VAD patients, I'm inspired by your courage and determination. You've faced many challenges, and never gave up. Thank you for inspiring us all." - Peter Powers, Memorial Regional Hospital CEO Post this

31-year-old Jade Abbott was one of the current patients in attendance to thank, she said, the team she 'owes her life to.' The Riviera Beach mother of four had already survived cancer and had recently given birth to twins when, with her heart only pumping at 3% efficiency, she was admitted to Memorial Regional Hospital. After spending several weeks in a coma and too sick to even be considered for an emergency heart transplant, Abbott had a VAD implanted. The equipment kept her alive and enabled her to resume life with a grateful family while she waits for a donor heart to become available.

"I couldn't have imagined going through this anywhere else," said Abbott. "These nurses pushed me through the worst times, when I wasn't sure I was going to make it."

Peter Powers, Memorial Regional Hospital's CEO, was one of the speakers at the celebration event and had a message for Jade and all of the 75 individuals that have received an implant from Memorial. "To our VAD patients, I'm inspired by your courage and determination. You've faced many challenges, and never gave up. Thank you for inspiring us all."

Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute (http://www.mhs.net/services/cardiac-vascular) is a cardiovascular care leader, offering a wide array of services dedicated to the prevention, detection, and treatment of heart and vascular conditions, including cardiology, electrophysiology, adult congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart surgery and heart transplant. Its combination of extraordinary medical expertise, advanced technology, and exacting quality guidelines deliver the best possible outcomes for those receiving care tailored to their specific needs.

Part of Memorial Healthcare System, the cardiac and vascular institute is South Florida's only Comprehensive Care Center accredited by the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

For more information on total heart care, visit them at mhs.net/services/cardiac-vascular.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], www.mhs.net

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System