Memorial Healthcare System Facilities Earn Teaching Hospital Designation from Florida Agency

"We were able to secure these designations after only five years as a graduate medical education (GME) program, solidifying our standing as a major academic medical center." - Dr. Saima Chaudhry, Memorial Healthcare System's chief academic officer Post this

"We were able to secure these designations after only five years as a graduate medical education (GME) program, solidifying our standing as a major academic medical center," said Dr. Saima Chaudhry, Memorial Healthcare System's chief academic officer. "It also makes our program more attractive to residents, fellows, and teaching faculty as we maintain our commitment to train South Florida's next generation of physicians and specialists."

Memorial's GME program, which uses its hospitals for on-the-job, physician training that supplements classroom instruction, includes 15 accredited programs (11 residencies and four fellowships). Many of these areas of study are ones the State of Florida has determined will likely have a shortage of specialists in the years to come.

Statutory teaching hospital designation also potentially qualifies academic centers for additional state funding for programs.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System (http://www.mhs.net) is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring and smarter health prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency within its many facilities, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout the region. It employs a staff of more than 16,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, medical office buildings, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], www.mhs.net

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System