Memorial Healthcare System Facilities Earn Teaching Hospital Designation from Florida Agency

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Regional Hospital (including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital), Memorial Regional Hospital South, and Memorial Hospital West have all achieved statutory teaching hospital designation from the State of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA). Prior to Memorial's inclusion, fewer than 12% of the more than 325 hospitals in Florida had been accorded this status.
The statutory teaching hospital designation is granted to hospitals with at least 100 or more full-time resident physicians in seven or more graduate medical education programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) or the council on Postdoctoral Training of the American Osteopathic Association.
"We were able to secure these designations after only five years as a graduate medical education (GME) program, solidifying our standing as a major academic medical center," said Dr. Saima Chaudhry, Memorial Healthcare System's chief academic officer. "It also makes our program more attractive to residents, fellows, and teaching faculty as we maintain our commitment to train South Florida's next generation of physicians and specialists."
Memorial's GME program, which uses its hospitals for on-the-job, physician training that supplements classroom instruction, includes 15 accredited programs (11 residencies and four fellowships). Many of these areas of study are ones the State of Florida has determined will likely have a shortage of specialists in the years to come.
Statutory teaching hospital designation also potentially qualifies academic centers for additional state funding for programs.
South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System (http://www.mhs.net) is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring and smarter health prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for 70 years.
Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency within its many facilities, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout the region. It employs a staff of more than 16,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, medical office buildings, a health specialty center, and nursing home.
