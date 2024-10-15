Memorial Healthcare System Honored by American Medical Association for Promoting Physician Well-being

"This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to listening to our physicians and APPs, addressing their challenges, and celebrating their successes, so they can continue delivering exceptional care to our patients." - Dr. Holly Neville Post this

The COVID-19 pandemic strained health systems globally, with AMA research showing physician burnout nearly doubling to 62.8% from 2020 to 2021. With physician burnout dropping below 50% nationwide for the first time since 2020, Memorial remains committed to providing essential support doctors need to thrive and deliver on their health goals.

To enhance physician and APP well-being and address burnout, Memorial has launched multiple listening campaigns led by executive teams to encourage open, two-way communication. Senior staff, including Chief Medical Officers, regularly meet with physicians, APPs and other staff to discuss concerns and celebrate achievements. In 2022, the general surgery residency program introduced a 'Debrief Committee,' where senior surgical staff meet with physicians involved in complex patient cases to provide support and guidance.

The AMA achievement highlights Memorial's commitment to addressing system-level drivers of work-related burnout and showcases strengths in leadership, assessment, teamwork, support, and the efficiency of the practice environment.

"A national movement is gaining momentum to transform health care work systems and fix the root causes of physician burnout. Health organizations that have earned the AMA's Joy in Medicine recognition are leading this movement with bold visions for redesigned clinical systems to foster professional well-being and support quality care," said AMA President Bruce A. Scott, M.D.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Memorial's community outreach and commitment to deeper caring creating smarter healthcare, prioritizes a patient- and family-centered care approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

