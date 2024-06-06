Memorial Healthcare System Launches Firearm Safety Initiative and Joins Wear Orange Campaign

"Gunshot wounds are the leading cause of death among children and teens. At Memorial, we're dedicated to improving education around firearm safety and providing resources that can reduce danger," - Candace M. Pineda, MBA, BSN, RN, TCRN Senior Director of Trauma & ACS Post this

"Gunshot wounds are the leading cause of death among children and teens. At Memorial, we're dedicated to improving education around firearm safety and providing resources that can reduce danger," says Candace M. Pineda, MBA, BSN, RN, TCRN, senior director of trauma and acute care surgery at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Having an unsecured firearm in the house increases the risk of firearm injuries and intentional shootings like suicides. The threat can be especially high for kids who may be unfamiliar with firearms or proper firearm safety.

Additional Stats:

Approximately 4.6 million children in the United States live in homes with unlocked firearms.

live in homes with unlocked firearms. More than 42,000 people die each year in a firearm-related incident, about 2,500 to 3,000 in Florida alone.

alone. Better firearm safety - locking up firearms separately from ammunition - can save lives.

90% of suicide attempts with a gun are fatal.

"Asking about firearms is a matter of safety. You wouldn't hesitate to discuss pool barriers if your child didn't know how to swim or helmet wearing if your child were riding a bicycle. It's equally important to know if your child will have access to an unsecured firearm," says Dr. Tamar Levene, Medical Director, Pediatric General Surgery Quality and Research and safety expert at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Nearly 20,000 children and teens are shot every year. In many cases, these tragedies happen because they have easy access to unlocked firearms.

Key Components of Memorial's Firearm Safety Campaign:

1. Promote safe storage: Safe storage can save your loved one's life. Store guns locked and unloaded with ammunition separate. Avoid keeping your firearm anywhere in your car, including your glove compartment.

2. Encourage parents to ASK about it: Stop the stigma. Ask your friends, family or acquaintances if they have a firearm in the home – particularly if your child will be in their house. Find conversation starters in recent blog.

3. Help normalize family firearm safety discussions: Have an open conversation about firearm safety with everyone living in your house. Be sure to explain the difference between real and fake or toy firearms and answer any questions. Teach your family to move away and not touch a firearm if they encounter one.

4. Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention Help Line: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988.

5. Join Wear Orange: This nationwide initiative is dedicated to increasing education and awareness around firearm safety. On June 7-9, participants wear orange and organize, advocate, and rally for safer communities.

a. Additionally, the community is encouraged to pick up gunlocks at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Emergency Room or Memorial Regional Hospital's Emergency Room in Hollywood, at the Memorial Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Davie, or by emailing [email protected].

6. Launch Firearm Safety Fridays: Memorial is expanding the Wear Orange campaign to every Friday, beginning June 7, to raise awareness and discuss firearm safety year-round.

For more information, please email [email protected].

