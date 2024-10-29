Memorial Healthcare System Launches Innovative Care Coordination Center to Enhance Patient Safety and Care Efficiency

Memorial Healthcare System launches new Care Coordination Center (CCC), a 24/7 clinical command center in Pembroke Pines.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Healthcare System is proud to announce the launch of its new Care Coordination Center (CCC), a 24/7 clinical command center in Pembroke Pines. The CCC incorporates virtual operations, combining people and technology to improve patient safety, optimize care delivery, and enhance operational efficiency across all of Memorial's healthcare facilities. Opening in October 2024, the state-of-the-art center focuses on coordinating interfacility transfers, managing bed capacity and float pool staffing needs in real time, as well as implementing virtual care models.

"At Memorial Healthcare System, we are dedicated to enhancing patient care through innovative solutions. The Care Coordination Center allows us to leverage real-time data and collaborative approaches to improve patient safety and streamline care delivery," said Elizabeth Justen, chair, South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "This initiative ensures that we provide the best possible experience for our patients while improving operational efficiency."

Key Features of the Care Coordination Center:

Transfer Center Coordination: The CCC will streamline inbound and outbound interfacility transfers, optimizing patient placement and flow. Patients from emergency departments will be efficiently transferred to Memorial facilities with available beds to accelerate patient care.

Centralized Bed Placement & Capacity Management: Dedicated patient flow expediters will oversee bed assignments, maximizing capacity and improving patient transitions.

Centralized Staffing: By creating a centralized resource pool for all staffing needs, we are improving management, fostering collaboration across departments, and allowing nurses and other healthcare professionals to be assigned based on acuity and need.

Virtual Patient Observation: A dedicated team assigned to designated adult patient rooms will use advanced technology to virtually monitor patients who are at high risk for falls, ensuring immediate intervention and reducing incidents.

Virtual Nursing Initiative: The Virtual Nursing program launching on October 30 at Memorial Hospital West will enhance operations by allowing nurses to virtually handle admissions, discharges, and patient education, freeing bedside nurses to focus on direct patient care.

Enhanced Operations and Real-Time Monitoring: The CCC employs a centralized methodology of capacity management across Memorial's six acute care facilities. By utilizing people, technology, and standardized processes, the CCC ensures timely access to care for our community. Dashboards in the center provide an at-a-glance view of real-time capacity and patient flow operations, assisting staff in identifying and removing barriers to patient care, such as discharge delays and bed turnover.

The total cost of the CCC is $1.67 million, encompassing 3,000 square feet and featuring 31 workstations. The center will use Epic EHR technology for patient flow and Artsight's AI-driven Virtual Nursing to enhance patient and staff safety and satisfaction. Our goals include reducing boarding time in the Emergency Department for patients awaiting admission to a room, decreasing patient falls and improving admission and discharge efficiencies.

Through this innovative approach, the Care Coordination Center represents a transformative step in healthcare delivery, prioritizing patient safety and resource optimization while enhancing the experience for both patients and staff. Memorial Healthcare System reaffirms its commitment to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those we touch.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. With over 70 years of community outreach, Memorial prioritizes a patient- and family-centered care approach, delivering safe, positive outcomes.

