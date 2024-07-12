Memorial Healthcare System Nearly Doubles Robotic Surgery Program Across Five Hospitals

"As we nearly double our robotic surgery program throughout the Memorial Healthcare System, we're not just adding robots; we're multiplying possibilities for our patients, surgeons and surgical residents," - Dr. Holly L. Neville Post this

By nearly doubling its robotic surgery program from eight to 15 surgical systems, Memorial is dedicated to increasing availability and providing patients with advanced treatment options. The healthcare system's highly skilled pediatric and adult surgeons will be empowered to perform complex procedures with even greater precision and dexterity. This means advanced treatment options for a wide range of medical conditions, including lung, esophagus, and complex urologic surgeries, gallbladder removal, kidney transplantation, bariatric surgeries, hernia repairs, and more.

"As we nearly double our robotic surgery program throughout the Memorial Healthcare System, we're not just adding robots; we're multiplying possibilities for our patients, surgeons and surgical residents," said Dr. Holly L. Neville, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Program Director of General Surgery Residency at Memorial Healthcare System. "With each advancement, we're sculpting a future where precision meets compassion, ensuring patients have access to the leading care modern medicine can offer."

Robotic surgery is a rapidly evolving field, and hands-on experience with these advanced technologies is crucial for the next generation of surgeons. Through mentorship and training programs facilitated by experienced robotic surgeons, surgical and gynecological residents will have the opportunity to develop the skills and expertise necessary to excel in this specialized area of healthcare. Impressively, Memorial has also acquired training consoles to allow surgeons and residents to hone their skills in a simulation setting, ensuring patients get expert care.

Memorial leads in healthcare innovation, continuously seeking ways to improve patient outcomes, enhance access to care, and support medical education. The expansion of its robotic surgery program exemplifies Memorial's dedication to excellence and its unwavering commitment to serving the needs of the community.

The seven new surgical systems are being utilized at Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

For more information about Memorial and its general surgery program, which includes robotic surgery, please visit https://www.mhs.net/services/general-surgery.

