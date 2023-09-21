Memorial Healthcare System Opens Primary Care Facility to Serve Northwest Miami-Dade Residents

"By making it more convenient to access primary care services close to home, we're removing barriers and providing more individuals the resources to take ownership of their health journeys." - Melida Akiti, chief community officer for Memorial Healthcare System Tweet this

"Nearly 15% of our overall patient volume is from northwest Miami-Dade, so this audience is already familiar with the Memorial brand and the quality of care we provide," said Melida Akiti, chief community officer for Memorial Healthcare System. "By making it more convenient to access primary care services close to home, we're removing barriers and providing more individuals the resources to take ownership of their health journeys."

Memorial Primary Care – PSN is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., offering preventative care and wellness exams to those 18 and older. It also helps patients manage diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, among other chronic conditions. Specialty care that includes endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, and infectious disease control is available.

Primary Care Physician Luis Santana Lopez, MD is on-site in northwest Miami-Dade and excited to provide care. "I've been practicing for more than 20 years," he said. "I treasure the opportunity to help patients heal and provide comfort when they are facing some of their most vulnerable moments."

A native of Cuba and board certified in internal and obesity medicine, Dr. Santana is also an assistant professor at Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

To make an appointment, call 954-276-5552 or schedule online through Memorial's [MyChart system.

Memorial Primary Care, part of Memorial Healthcare System, is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate, patient-centered care. With numerous locations in South Florida, its highly-skilled team of healthcare professionals works to meet each patient's needs in a friendly and culturally-sensitive environment.

To learn more, visit http://www.mhs.net/primarycare.

