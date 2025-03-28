Memorial Healthcare System Participates in Groundbreaking Clinical Trial for Innovative Pleural Effusion Treatment

"This fully internal, patient-friendly device is designed to offer relief without the complications of traditional treatments, and we're excited to be part of the study advancing this technology." - Dr. Mark Block, Chief, Division of Thoracic Surgery Program, at Memorial Healthcare System. Post this

Pleural effusion affects 1.5 million Americans annually, often linked to conditions such as cancer, heart failure, pneumonia, and kidney or liver disease. Traditional treatments like pleurodesis are often painful and require extended hospital stays, while external catheters demand frequent drainage and pose infection risks. The ACES™ System provides a revolutionary alternative, enhancing patient comfort and quality of life.

Breakthrough Benefits of the ACES™ System:

Automatic, Continuous Relief: Uses normal breathing to pump excess pleural fluid into the abdomen for natural reabsorption.

Minimally Invasive Placement: Implanted during a brief hospital visit, unlike painful pleurodesis.

No External Tubing: Reduces discomfort, inconvenience and infection risks.

No Routine Drainage Needed: Reduces the burden of managing fluid buildup, allowing patients greater independence.

Fewer Hospital Visits: Provides long-term relief without frequent medical interventions.

Cost Savings Over Time: Eliminates the need for ongoing catheter-related supplies and drainage canisters.

The study, officially titled A Post-Market Study Evaluating Fluid Shunting Using the Automatic

Continuous Effusion Management System (ACES™) in Patients with Symptomatic Aseptic Pleural Effusion, is currently evaluating the system's effectiveness in patients requiring fluid control. Participants undergo comprehensive assessments before receiving the ACES™ implant and are then monitored post-procedure with electronic tracking of pain and breathing improvements.

For more details about the study or Memorial Healthcare System's role in this medical breakthrough, call (954) 265-1125.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System