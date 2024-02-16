Memorial Healthcare System Receives Multiple 2023 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Awards®for Patient Experience

"We are so proud of our Memorial family, their dedication to continuous improvements and innovations to ensure every interaction reflects our unwavering commitment to an exceptional human experience." - Leah A. Carpenter, EVP and COO, Memorial Healthcare System Post this

"Our patients are our most important priority, so being recognized for patient experience by Press Ganey is a true testament to our incredible staff and the core values we strive to reach and exceed together every day," said Leah A. Carpenter, Executive Vice President and COO, Memorial Healthcare System. "We are so proud of our Memorial family, their dedication to continuous improvements and innovations to ensure every interaction reflects our unwavering commitment to an exceptional human experience."

This recognition is shared by thousands of Memorial clinicians and team members Our leadership team is all in awe of the remarkable work from all our teammates and are grateful for your unwavering commitment to our mission of meeting the needs of our community."

The Guardian of Excellence Award is given to organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or higher for a set of designated survey measures, including Likelihood to Recommend, Overall Rating and Teamwork. As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, Memorial is in the top 5 percent of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care.

"In prioritizing the well-being of both their patients and dedicated staff on a daily basis, Memorial Healthcare System exemplifies dedication to their workforce and the communities they impact," said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey. We applaud Memorial Healthcare System's compassion, empathetic approach, and the genuine human connections they forge within the clinical healthcare landscape. It's a privilege for us to collaborate with them as we applaud their remarkable accomplishments."

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

About Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems (by revenue) in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient satisfaction. It is highly regarded for its patient and family-centered approach at facilities that include Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center in Wellington, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, and Memorial Manor nursing home. To learn more, visit http://www.mhs.net.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], www.MHS.net

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System