Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke Earn 'A' Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke, part of South Florida's Memorial Healthcare System, have each earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization. The spring 2025 grades underscore both hospitals' ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, high reliability, and putting patient safety at the forefront of every decision.

Memorial Hospital Miramar achieved its fourth consecutive "A" grade, maintaining top-tier performance over the past two years. This distinction places the hospital among a select group nationwide that consistently demonstrate the highest standards in preventing medical errors, injuries, and infections.

"Earning another 'A' from The Leapfrog Group reflects the rigorous standards our team upholds to ensure patients receive safe, high-quality care," said Stephen Demers, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital Miramar. "This level of performance is the result of intentional, system-wide practices that put safety at the center of everything we do."

Memorial Hospital Pembroke also received an "A" in the latest grading period, making a return to the national safety honor roll for its strong performance.

"Earning an 'A' from The Leapfrog Group is a proud moment for our team and a clear reflection of our commitment to patient safety," said Felicia Turnley, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital Pembroke. "It takes focus, teamwork, and accountability at every level to achieve this distinction. We are not only meeting national standards—we're exceeding them to ensure our community receives safe, high-quality care."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only ratings program focused exclusively on hospital safety, using more than 30 national performance measures to assign a letter grade— "A" through "F"— to general hospitals nationwide. Grades are issued twice per year and are peer-reviewed and fully transparent.

"Achieving an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We applaud Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke for putting patients first and delivering the highest standard of care."

To view hospital-specific grades and learn how to stay safe during a hospital visit, visit http://www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org. To learn more about the award-winning care and services offered at each facility, visit: http://www.mhs.net/locations/memorial-hospital-miramar and http://www.mhs.net/locations/memorial-pembroke

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps in patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to general hospitals across the U.S. based on their record of patient safety, empowering consumers to make informed healthcare decisions.

