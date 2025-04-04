Memorial Hospital Miramar Celebrates 20th Anniversary and the Homecoming of Its First Baby Out of 67,000 Born at the Hospital

Memorial Hospital Miramar celebrated two extraordinary milestones this month - its 20th anniversary and the 20th birthday of Mackenzie Cleary, the first baby born at the hospital when it opened its doors on March 17, 2005.

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a heartwarming homecoming celebration, Mackenzie returned to the hospital with her family to commemorate not just her milestone birthday, but also the hospital's incredible journey in providing high-quality, compassionate care over the past two decades.

Since opening, Memorial Hospital Miramar has experienced remarkable growth, reflecting the dynamic expansion of the community it serves. What began as a 128-bed facility has evolved into a state-of-the-art 178-bed hospital, offering comprehensive services for both adults and children.

"We've come a long way since opening our doors in 2005," said Stephen Demers, CEO of Memorial Hospital Miramar. "We've delivered over 67,000 babies and expanded our services to include everything from women's wellness to pediatric care and more. With exciting plans for the future, including the upcoming expansion of cancer care services, this celebration honors not just our growth, but the families we've cared for and those we continue to serve."

Memorial Hospital Miramar has seen over 1.12 million adult, pediatric, and obstetrics ER visits, since 2005. Its team has more than doubled—from 600 employees and 600 physicians to more than 1,300 employees and 1,320 physicians.

The Family Birthplace at Memorial Hospital Miramar has seen remarkable growth in its maternity services. In 2005, the hospital expected to deliver 2,000 babies annually. Today, Memorial Hospital Miramar delivers over 4,100 babies per year, making it the third highest for births in the tri-county area.

Makenzie's family reunited with the doctor, nurses, and staff who were part of her birth. "It's great to be back here," said Wendy Cleary – who also delivered Mackenzie's two younger siblings at Memorial Hospital Miramar. "I had such a great experience the first time that I came back."

Gessy Targete-Johnson, Director of the Family Birthplace, has been with the hospital since its opening, "I was here when Mackenzie was born, and to see her return 20 years later is a powerful reminder of the impact we have on the families we care for. It's been an honor to be part of this journey." This full-circle moment highlighted the deep connection Memorial Hospital Miramar has with the community.

The event also paid tribute to long-standing staff members, like Targete-Johnson, and proudly honored the 93 founding employees who have been with the hospital since it first opened its doors in 2005. These dedicated individuals have played a crucial role in shaping the hospital's legacy, providing excellent care and supporting the community through every stage of its growth. Their unwavering commitment has played a pivotal role in the hospital's success.

The celebration culminated with the presentation of a special gift to Mackenzie, a stethoscope for the first baby who dreams of becoming a nurse and possibly returning to work at the hospital that welcomed her into this world.

