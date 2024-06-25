Memorial Hospital Pembroke Introduces Aquablation Therapy for Enlarged Prostate Treatment

"Men with enlarged prostates have a variety of treatment options available which depend on their symptoms and prostate size. Aquablation is a very powerful new tool, able to treat men with very large prostates in a short period of time," - Dr. Jonathan Silberstein Post this

"Men with enlarged prostates have a variety of treatment options available which depend on their symptoms and prostate size. Aquablation is a very powerful new tool, able to treat men with very large prostates in a short period of time," said Dr. Jonathan Silberstein, chief of the Uro-Oncology program at Memorial Healthcare System. "It is a minimally invasive solution, and a welcome alternative to medications that can increase the risk of dementia and heart failure. We're offering patients sustained relief with minimal complications, as was seen in clinical studies."

Aquablation's real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient's unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function, and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted, and controlled fashion.

The procedure is carried out under anesthesia, typically taking under an hour, and involves an overnight hospital stay. No incision is made in the abdomen, as the prostate is reached through the urethra, with Aquablation therapy aiming to minimize both symptoms and side effects.

"We're meeting the needs of South Florida's aging population with the cutting-edge care being offered at Memorial Hospital Pembroke," said Felicia Turnley, the hospital's CEO. "It is our mission to continuously seek new and innovative solutions that deliver the highest quality care for our community."

While not all patients will experience the same results, clinical studies have shown that Aquablation therapy offers significant symptom relief and low rates of irreversible complications across prostates of all sizes and shapes.

If you are experiencing symptoms of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and are interested in learning about treatment options, including Aquablation therapy, you can contact the Memorial Urology department at (305) 682-2580.

