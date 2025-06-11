Memorial Increases Access to Market-Leading Wound Care With Additional Hyperbaric Chamber

Memorial Hospital Pembroke, one of the region's most comprehensive wound care facilities, has now increased the number of patients it can treat with the addition of a new monoplace hyperbaric chamber.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The equipment will provide access for an estimated five more patients each day, all of whom spend at least two hours each visit receiving pure oxygen to heal wounds that haven't responded to other treatments.

Despite the complexity of some of its cases, Memorial has delivered positive results to nearly every patient treated in the first quarter of 2025, with approximately 98% of more than 200 wounds healed. The average time being treated is just over 60 days, corresponding to a typical hyperbaric protocol that delivers 40 treatments during an eight-week period. "The hyperbaric unit follows strict Medicare guidelines for the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy using evidence-based medical protocols," said Dr. Blane Shatkin, medical director at the Memorial Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy since 1997.

The new chamber, the fourth of its kind on-site at Memorial Pembroke, will eliminate waiting and enable patients to more easily schedule visits convenient for them. The hospital invested more $130,000 on the equipment and has its own supply of oxygen to ensure no further delays.

"We've had great success healing wounds that include diabetic foot ulcers, bone infections, and radiation injuries using a multi-disciplinary approach that offers patients significant expertise," said Dr. Adelheid Reinoso, a wound care physician that specializes in hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

With the addition of the hyperbaric chamber, Memorial further increases treatment opportunities at one of the largest wound care centers in South Florida. Appointments can be scheduled at (954) 883-8014.

Memorial Hospital Pembroke is a 301-bed facility that provides world-class care in a

neighborhood hospital. Located in Pembroke Pines, it offers a wide range of clinical expertise that includes specializations in bariatrics, endocrinology and diabetes, emergency care, stroke treatment, surgery, and wound care.

