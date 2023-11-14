Memorial Neuroscience Institute Performs Livestreamed Brain Aneurysm Procedure

"(We're using) an innovative technology that has the potential to train physicians around the world, especially in developing countries, on the latest stroke treatments and neurointerventional techniques." - Dr. Brijesh Mehta, Memorial Neuroscience Institute Post this

"Memorial's Neuroscience Institute is one of the first pilot sites selected by the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) for a global tele-observership program using virtual proctoring software such as Proximie," said Dr. Mehta. "It's an innovative technology that has the potential to train physicians around the world, especially in developing countries, on the latest stroke treatments and neurointerventional techniques."

Drs. Mehta and Delgado utilized a minimally-invasive, endovascular treatment on Stephane Desjardins to treat the brain aneurysm, one that had a high probability of being fatal if it had ruptured and bled in the brain. The catheter-based image navigation procedure enabled the placement of the WEB device to secure the aneurysm. The procedure was a success due to the real-time virtual proctoring made possible with the Proximie system.

Approximately 30,000 people in the United States suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each

year, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

"I had worsening headaches, was dizzy, nauseous, and had no energy," said Desjardins, whose aneurysm was discovered during a CT scan when he presented to the Memorial Regional Hospital emergency room. "Dr. Mehta got me in right away and I've haven't had any issues since the procedure."

The 53-year-old Desjardins was discharged from the hospital a day after the cutting-edge surgery without any neurological impairments and returned to a meaningful quality of life with his family.

Memorial Neuroscience Institute offers advanced diagnoses, comprehensive treatment, compassionate care, and rehabilitation for complex neurological conditions. Few centers can match the depth of its neurological expertise or the wide range of available services.

Part of the Memorial Healthcare System and recognized for its quality and safety, the institute treats conditions of the brain that include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, tumors, epilepsy, stroke, and subarachnoid hemorrhages, as well as issues of the neck, back, and spine.

To learn more about the complete continuum of neurological care Memorial provides, visit http://www.mhs.net/neuroscience.

