Memorial Primary Care Opens City of Hollywood's Employee Health Center

The City of Hollywood and Memorial Healthcare System have partnered to open the City of Hollywood Employee Health Center.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It will now be easier for those connected to the City of Hollywood's self-insurance program to access medical services, thanks to a unique alliance with Memorial Healthcare System that provides a dedicated primary care office exclusively for their use.
The "City of Hollywood Employee Health Center" offers primary and urgent care services, vaccines, lab work, and chronic disease management for both adults and children eight years and older to more than 2,000 of the city's employees, dependents, and area retirees. Its Stirling Road location and six day a week availability makes it easier for individuals to proactively access care and avoid crisis situations that could require visits to hospital emergency rooms.
"The health and well-being of our employees, retirees and their families is a top priority for the city, and we couldn't ask for a better, more trusted partner than Memorial to provide high-quality, cost effective, primary care," said George R. Keller, Jr., Hollywood city manager.
Nearly 800 patients received services from the health center during a six-week period that preceded a ceremonial ribbon-cutting August 14. That event was attended by Hollywood and Memorial executives, clinicians, police, fire rescue, and other city employees. "We're proud to partner with Hollywood to deliver primary care that proactively provides the expertise, resources, and tools to keep individuals and their families healthy," said K. Scott Wester, president & CEO of Memorial Healthcare System.
Dr. Eric Samuel, a family medicine specialist, is the Employee Health Center's attending physician. He is joined on-site by Daphnie Bharadwa, APRN.
Those that are part of the City of Hollywood's self-insurance program can access the Employee Health Center beginning at 7:00 a.m. on weekdays. Appointments are available through Memorial's MyChart, but walk-ins are also welcome.
About Memorial Healthcare System
South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.
Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care. It employs a staff of nearly 17,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.
To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
