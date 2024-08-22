Memorial Primary Care Opens City of Hollywood's Employee Health Center

"The health and well-being of our employees, retirees and their families is a top priority for the city, and we couldn't ask for a better, more trusted partner than Memorial to provide high-quality, cost effective, primary care," - George R. Keller, Jr. Post this

"The health and well-being of our employees, retirees and their families is a top priority for the city, and we couldn't ask for a better, more trusted partner than Memorial to provide high-quality, cost effective, primary care," said George R. Keller, Jr., Hollywood city manager.

Nearly 800 patients received services from the health center during a six-week period that preceded a ceremonial ribbon-cutting August 14. That event was attended by Hollywood and Memorial executives, clinicians, police, fire rescue, and other city employees. "We're proud to partner with Hollywood to deliver primary care that proactively provides the expertise, resources, and tools to keep individuals and their families healthy," said K. Scott Wester, president & CEO of Memorial Healthcare System.

Dr. Eric Samuel, a family medicine specialist, is the Employee Health Center's attending physician. He is joined on-site by Daphnie Bharadwa, APRN.

Those that are part of the City of Hollywood's self-insurance program can access the Employee Health Center beginning at 7:00 a.m. on weekdays. Appointments are available through Memorial's MyChart, but walk-ins are also welcome.

