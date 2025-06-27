Memorial Regional Hospital Announces $670 Million Surgical and Patient Bed Tower Project

"This new tower allows us to deliver cutting-edge surgical services while enhancing the patient and family experience in a modern, efficient, and healing environment" - Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System Post this

"We are building for the future of healthcare in our community," said Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "This new tower allows us to deliver cutting-edge surgical services while enhancing the patient and family experience in a modern, efficient, and healing environment. We thank our Board of Commissioners for their continued support and vision in helping us bring this project to life."

The project includes more than 400,000 square feet of new construction and nearly 50,000 square feet of renovations and will unfold in two phases. The first phase, the construction of a new surgical tower, is expected to be completed in 2029. The second connector phase is slated for completion in 2031.

Highlights of the Expansion Include:

21 new operating rooms, including a hybrid OR for advanced imaging, with space shelled for future growth

150 acuity-adaptable patient beds, supporting efficient, flexible care

Expanded prep and recovery bays, increasing from 37 to 58

A new sterile processing department, central to surgical support

A new main lobby and enhanced traffic flow, improving arrival and accessibility

A new CT suite and satellite pharmacy, positioned to better serve ICUs

The hospital's strong financial position ensures the expansion will be funded through a mix of operational cash flow, debt markets, and investment strategies.

"We've taken a thoughtful, financially responsible approach to this expansion," said Elizabeth Justen, chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "It reflects our commitment to fiscal stewardship while positioning Memorial to deliver world-class care for decades to come."

Memorial Regional Hospital will remain fully operational throughout the construction process, with robust plans in place to ensure uninterrupted care and minimal disruption for patients, visitors, and staff.

More than a construction project, this expansion is a bold step toward safeguarding the future of healthcare in South Florida, enhancing access, advancing technology and reaffirming Memorial's role as a trusted leader in high-quality care.

