Memorial Regional Hospital ER Recognized for Excellence with the Lantern Award by the Emergency Nurses Association

"It's an incredible honor to be named as a Lantern Award Recipient by the Emergency Nurses Association. Memorial Regional Hospital Emergency Department's Nursing and Physician teams work continuously to improve practices and our ability to handle the most critical situations. This award highlights our commitment to quality care" said Randi Alfonzo, Director of Emergency Services at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Memorial Regional Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center, is one of the largest hospitals in Florida the flagship facility of the Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System. Serving the community since 1953, the facility is Certified by the Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and has been recognized by the ASA/AHA for nine consecutive years, earning GWTG Stroke Gold Plus and multiple Target Stroke Honor Roll recognitions. Memorial Regional is also one of the few hospitals in the Florida to have been awarded Level 4 Maternal Levels of Care Verification, proving expert care to our obstetric population.

"This award acknowledges the unwavering support and care our nurses provide to the community," said Leslie Pollart, Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Regional Hospital. "We are grateful for the commitment of our interdisciplinary teams, physicians, executive leadership, and Board of Commissioners, who empower us to deliver exceptional care."

Memorial Regional Hospital is currently undergoing a complete renovation and reconfiguration of its emergency department and 3 trauma bays and resuscitation room to improve layout and efficiency, where the Lantern Award will be on display in the emergency department. As a recipient, Memorial Regional Hospital will be recognized in upcoming ENA publications, on the ENA website and during Emergency Nursing 2024, the association's annual conference in Las Vegas, Sept. 4-7.

The Emergency Nurses Association bestows the Lantern Award on emergency departments that exemplify exceptional practice and innovative performance in the core areas of nursing leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research.

For more information on this year's Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website.

About Memorial Regional Hospital

Memorial Regional Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center equipped to handle the most critical emergency situations. The 863-bed facility, one of the largest in Florida, annually has more than 200,000 patient encounters, including nearly 100,000 through its emergency department and more than 5,000 babies born.

Serving the community since 1953, Memorial Regional is the flagship facility of the Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System. It features medical and surgical services, institutes dedicated to neuroscience, cancer, transplant, cardiac and vascular care, a family birthplace, and behavioral health services.

Visit them online at http://www.mhs.net/locations/memorial-regional.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at http://www.ena.org.

