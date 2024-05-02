Memorial Regional Hospital Named Florida's First Resuscitation Center of Excellence

"As the region's leading Level 1 Trauma Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, is proud to collaborate on innovative strategies that enhance community health outcomes. We are committed to setting world-class standards right here in Hollywood." - Peter Powers Post this

Dr. Ben Abo, President of the Florida Association of EMS Medical Directors (FAEMSMD) states, "by developing a progressive and aggressive Center of Excellence, it provides a strong basis to improve cardiac care and collaboration statewide."

The chance of surviving a cardiac arrest outside of the hospital environment is relatively uncommon, at around 10% of cases. However, through EMS collaboration allowing access to these treatments and by improving bystander CPR and AED use rates, the likelihood of survival can be significantly improved. For this reason, the program also aims to integrate regular bystander CPR courses into the community, alongside providing extra educational materials centered on preventing cardiac diseases and using AEDs.

"We are grateful to all involved, including our esteemed EMS agencies, who are vital in helping us elevate cardiac care in the community we serve," said Peter Powers, CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital. "As the region's leading Level 1 Trauma Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, is proud to collaborate on innovative strategies that enhance community health outcomes. We are committed to setting world-class standards right here in Hollywood."

When asked about what the program means for the community, Dr. Eric Bassan, RCOE Medical Director and Associate Medical Director of Emergency Services at Memorial Regional Hospital, said: "With this program, patients and families can be confident they will receive the best care during some of their most difficult times. Through the RCOE, Memorial Regional Hospital is committed to improving patient care not only in the hospital, but also throughout the community."

About Memorial Healthcare System

Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System (http://www.mhs.net) is a national quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring and smarter health prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency within its many facilities, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout the region. It employs a staff of more than 17,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, medical office buildings, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

Media Contact

Adam Whiteside, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net/

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System