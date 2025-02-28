Memorial Regional Hospital South Pioneers Voice-Activated Smart Control Solution for Patients with Spinal Injuries

"The adoption of the Hatchmed SmartHub reflects Memorial's unwavering commitment to elevating our patients' quality of life by integrating advanced technology into patient care." - Phil Wright, CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital South Post this

"The adoption of the Hatchmed SmartHub reflects Memorial's unwavering commitment to elevating our patients' quality of life by integrating advanced technology into patient care," said Phil Wright, CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital South. "Our leadership, clinical and IT teams will continue to work together to empower our patients during their recovery journey."

One of the first patients to benefit from this innovation is Antwane, 46, who is navigating life as a quadriplegic following a devastating accident nine months ago. Using the Hatchmed SmartHub and Aiva's Patient Assistant platform, Antwane can control room functions like adjusting the lights, turning on the TV, and changing the volume and channels—all with simple voice commands. He also enjoys music, podcasts, and sports, and can even request a visit from the hospital's therapy dog. Crucially, the system routes essential care requests, such as pain management or hydration, directly to Memorial's nurse call system, ensuring prompt attention.

"This technology has brought newfound independence and a sense of control to my patients with spinal cord injuries," said Dr. Joanne Delgado-Lebron, Associate Program Director, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency Program and spinal cord specialist. "Being able to manage their surroundings without relying on others has been truly transformative for their recovery experience."

Memorial Regional Hospital South

Memorial Regional Hospital South, nationally ranked in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for rehabilitation, is a 280-bed facility that offers a wide range of healthcare services in a compassionate, collaborative setting. It is home to the Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, South Florida's largest provider of physical rehabilitation services, and includes a rehab unit specifically tailored to meet the needs of medically-complex patients.

Part of the Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood-based Memorial Regional Hospital South also features emergency care, women's services, a sports medicine center, and adaptive sports program.

To learn more, visit them at http://www.mhs.net/locations/memorial-south.

