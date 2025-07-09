Memorial Surpasses National Benchmarks in Employee Engagement

14,500 Voices Reflect Strong Leadership and a Culture Where Employees Thrive

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Memorial Healthcare System, listening to the people who care for our community is essential to building a culture where exceptional service and compassion can thrive. The results of Memorial's 2025 organization-wide employee engagement survey, conducted by independent, third-party Press Ganey, affirm that employees feel proud, supported, and deeply connected to the mission.

An outstanding 89% of employees, nearly 14,500 voices strong, participated in the confidential survey. Even more significant: Memorial scored above national benchmarks in every category surveyed, a strong indicator of the workplace culture it continues to cultivate across all campuses and care settings. And Memorial finished in the 92nd percentile nationally for employee belief that leadership will act on the provided survey feedback.

"These results far surpassed our expectations and reflect the heart of Memorial – our people," said Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "Their feedback helps us shape the future of this organization, and I'm proud that even amid times of change, we're hearing directly from team members that they feel seen, heard, and valued."

Survey highlights include:

87% of departments earned high Leader Index scores, reflecting strong trust and communication between staff and leadership.

Top-rated strengths across the system included confidence in senior leadership, coworker support, and work/life balance.

And the vast majority of survey participants indicated they would stay at Memorial if offered a similar position elsewhere.

Employees also cited alignment with Memorial's mission, a collaborative culture, and a shared commitment to quality care as key drivers of their satisfaction and desire to stay.

Even in a challenging healthcare landscape, Memorial continues to invest in leadership development, resilience training, and open communication – ensuring team members feel empowered, appreciated, and united in purpose.

"As we move forward, our focus remains steadfast: building the strongest version of Memorial so we can continue to deliver the highest-quality care to our community," added Strum.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Tania Ordaz, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System