Memorial's Heart Transplant Program Celebrates 10 Years of Life-Saving Impact

Today, Iani Patsias, MD, a cardiologist at Memorial Healthcare System specializing in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, sees Alix every six months. The visits are to ensure the 61-year-old remains in good health, and dancing, which is one of her passions. "It is my duty and responsibility to keep her going," said Dr. Patsias.

In the 10 years since Alix's surgery, Memorial's program has successfully transplanted nearly 140 hearts, including 35 already this year. That's more than a 200% increase from 2023 for a subspecialty that is performed by only three healthcare systems in South Florida and just eight in the entire state.

Dr. Patsias says it takes robust expertise and a multi-disciplinary approach to handle the most complicated cardiac cases. "This institution provided all the services Marina needed to do this well. She's gone from a sick and frail lady to being an active abuela to a one-year-old."

Alix also underwent a successful kidney transplant at Memorial this year. "We want people to fulfill what they want for their lives, and whatever that means to the patient, we'd like to empower that," said Dr. Patsias. "In Marina's case, seeing that she is doing so well is fuel to the soul."

Memorial's transplant institute specializes in heart and kidney surgeries for adults and kids (at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital) and has, on four occasions, transplanted both organs at the same time. It is also the only center in Broward County performing pancreas transplants.

The Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's division of Advanced Heart Failure and Heart Transplant has locations in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, and Miramar. To learn more or make an appointment, call 954-265-7750.

