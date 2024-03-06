Memorial's Kidney Transplant Program Nationally Ranked by the Scientific Registry for Transplant Recipients

"Our Kidney Transplant Program stands tall among the nation's elite, a beacon of hope for those who need life-saving transplants. This ranking reaffirms our dedication to compassionate care & groundbreaking advancements in transplant medicine." Dr. Basit Javaid, Chief, Abdominal Transplant Medicine Post this

In the most recent SRTR report, Memorial's Kidney Transplant Program earned the number one spot in the Miami Metro area and ranked number one for one-year graft survival in the state of Florida. Additionally, it is one of only eight kidney programs in the United States with five out of five bars for benchmarks including access to transplant and graft survival. These have the largest impact on survival after listing and are an indication of the program's overall quality, according to the registry that benchmarks transplant program outcomes across the country at the behest of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Memorial's Kidney Transplant Program continues to experience exponential growth, more than tripling the number of lives saved yearly since 2021. Clinical experts credit the combination of an experienced medical and surgical team that performs innovative, complex kidney transplants, coupled with the philosophy of seeing every organ as a potential chance at life, and accepting recipients whom others consider "high risk." Due to this unique approach to kidney transplantation, the program has achieved one of the shortest "median time to transplant" (11.3 months) and one of the highest transplant rates in Florida.

"This accolade further strengthens our resolve to continue pushing boundaries, by giving the gift of life and transforming our patients' lives through organ donation," said Peter Powers, CEO, Memorial Regional Hospital. "We are immensely proud of the entire kidney transplant team whose tireless dedication has propelled Memorial to the forefront of kidney transplantation in the nation."

According to the SRTR's mission statement, it seeks to provide information that is accurate, clear, and timely for use by the public, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Organ Procurement and Transportation Network/United Network for Organ Sharing, transplant programs, organ procurement organizations, transplant recipients, living donors and donor families.

For more information on the Memorial Transplant Institute, please visit http://www.mhs.net/transplant.

About Memorial Transplant Institute

Memorial Transplant Institute, based at Memorial Regional Hospital and including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, is the only program in Broward County to offer adult and pediatric heart and kidney transplants, and adult pancreas transplants. Memorial Healthcare System has received various federal approvals from UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing), authorizing: Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's pediatric heart transplant program in 2010; Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's adult heart transplant program in 2014; the adult and pediatric kidney transplant program in 2017; and the pancreas transplant program in 2023. For more information about transplantation or donation, call 954-265-7450 or visit http://www.mhs.net/transplant.

