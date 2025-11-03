Memphis Doctor Launches Breakthrough Non-Invasive RENEW Healing Framework for Neuropathy & Chronic Pain Relief in Cordova, TN

Discover how Relief & Renew Center in Cordova, TN is transforming neuropathy and chronic pain care with the RENEW Healing Framework™ — a non-invasive, drug-free approach that restores comfort, circulation, and nerve function.

CORDOVA, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millions of Americans silently battle nerve damage, burning pain, and loss of balance caused by neuropathy and chronic joint issues.

In response, Dr. Jared Wootton, founder of Relief & Renew Center in Cordova, Tennessee, has launched the RENEW Healing Framework™ — a revolutionary, non-invasive approach designed to restore comfort, circulation, and nerve function without the use of surgery or medications.

"Too many people have been told their only options are drugs or invasive procedures," said Dr. Wootton. "The RENEW Healing Framework™ was created to give patients another path — one that helps the body repair and regenerate naturally."

A Breakthrough Approach to Neuropathy Treatment in Cordova, TN

The RENEW Healing Framework™ combines SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technology (TRT), Stimpod Neuromodulation, PEMF Therapy, Photobiomodulation (Red-Light Therapy), and Vibration Therapy — advanced regenerative tools that awaken dormant stem cells, improve circulation, and support nerve repair.

This integrative system helps:

Rebuild damaged nerves and restore healthy sensation

Improve blood flow and oxygen delivery to tissues

Reduce inflammation and swelling naturally

Enhance mobility, balance, and comfort

Unlike medications that only mask pain, these therapies activate the body's own healing response — helping patients experience lasting improvements in sensation, energy, and quality of life.

Real Results from Real Patients

Patients from across Memphis and the Mid-South are already seeing remarkable outcomes.

"Before coming to Relief & Renew, my feet burned so badly I couldn't sleep," said one patient. "After a few weeks, the pain eased, the tingling faded, and I can finally rest again."

Dr. Wootton added,

"Every day, we witness patients who've been told there's 'no hope' finally get their life back. That's why we do what we do."

About Relief & Renew Center

Located in Cordova, Tennessee, Relief & Renew Center is the Mid-South's leading provider of non-invasive neuropathy and chronic pain therapies. Founded by Dr. Jared Wootton, D.C., the clinic specializes in advanced regenerative care for neuropathy, knee pain, plantar fasciitis, and joint pain through its exclusive RENEW Healing Framework™ — a system that helps patients restore nerve function and vitality naturally.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.ReliefandRenewCenter.com or call (901) 207-3247.

