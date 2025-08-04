memQ Delivers Integration of Advanced Quantum Computing Components with Commercial Foundry Processes

memQ offers a powerful demonstration of how monolithic integration of novel materials as their Erbium-doped TiO2 qubits can be readily achieved on today's foundry platforms, opening the door for a broader merging of quantum and commercial photonics." - Andre Konig, CEO, Global Quantum Intelligence Post this

"Our work leverages advanced silicon photonics to create a manufacturable, C-band compatible quantum memory platform using today's reliable processes in a way that delivers cavity performance and uniformity exceeding that which can be achieved through chip-scale e-beam lithography," stated Manish Kumar Singh, memQ CEO. "Not only is this key in enabling us to reliably produce cost-effective quantum memory at scale but also provides a path for working with commercial foundries known for their strict material and process controls that are often prohibitive for novel materials."

The tapeout of the wafer was performed under CRADA with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), Rome New York and performed by AIM Photonics through NY-CREATES shared foundry facility at the Albany NanoTech Complex.

"The Air Force Research Laboratory is dedicated to ongoing research aimed at utilizing quantum channels across various distances," remarked Michael Hayduk, Deputy Director of the AFRL Information Directorate. "Our partnerships with industry collaborators play a vital role in our commitment to advancing the scale and maturity of advanced photonics integration in a timely manner."

These developments also illustrate the potential for traditional photonics industry players to become involved in the quantum market by demonstrating how typical photonic control components, such as high quality/low mode volume photonic crystal cavities, can be reliably produced on proven 300 mm wafer processes. This capability will be integral to implementing quantum networking architectures that can preserve the quantum state both locally and at a distance. "In addition, a positive side-effect is that components developed by memQ in AIM Photonics' 300 mm QFlex technology, will be available to PDK users strengthening the Institute's mission of promoting the silicon photonics industrial base in the U.S.," adds Gerald Leake, Sr. Research Engineer at AIM Photonics.

"At GQI, we have long held that in order for quantum to reach commercial advantage it must demonstrate that it can be produced reliably, at scale, and without massive investment in new factories," said Andre Konig, CEO of Global Quantum Intelligence. "memQ offers a powerful demonstration of how monolithic integration of novel materials, such as their Erbium-doped TiO2 qubits, can be readily achieved on today's foundry platforms, opening the door for a broader merging of quantum and commercial photonics."

In addition to this published work, memQ has recently released a new paper on arXiv that uses this approach to demonstrate monolithic integration of solid-state quantum memories with commercial foundry photonics using back-end-of-line (BEOL) deposition. This is a crucial step towards scalable quantum interconnects. We utilized erbium-doped titanium dioxide (Er:TiO2) thin films on silicon nitride waveguides. The platform demonstrates exceptional optical coherence (64 µs), second-long electron spin lifetimes, and electrical control of Er emission. This establishes Er:TiO2 on foundry photonics as a manufacturable platform for both ensemble and single-ion quantum memories, paving the way for high-efficiency quantum networking. The paper can be found on the memQ website at www.memq.tech, or accessed on arXiv here.

Founded in 2021 as a technology spin-out from the University of Chicago, memQ is dedicated to enabling the scalable implementation of quantum computing through standards-based connectivity across optical connections between quantum computers anywhere. The company's portfolio provides secure connectivity and control across local, campus, metro, and wide-area quantum compute resources with high-fidelity and low-loss, regardless of qubit structures employed. More information is available at www.memq.tech.

The American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics) is one of nine Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established and managed by the U.S. Department of Defense to advance new technology and capabilities into products and systems that help secure national defense and economic priorities. Find out more at aimphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @AIM Photonics.

