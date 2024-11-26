MenageClique: The Vibrant Collective Redefining Afrobeats

MenageClique blends bold rhythms, cultural pride, and modern elements, reshaping the global Afrobeats soundscape.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MenageClique came to life in 2019, inspired by the ensemble's passion for funky, vibey music and Afrobeats. Founded by Kanmi Iyanda, CEO of MenageWorld Records, the band is a concept group comprising singers, lyricists, instrumentalists, and producers. With their unique approach to music and collaboration, they bring together talent from diverse backgrounds to create a distinctive blend of Afrobeats influences. Currently, they are working on their debut album, Yeah Yeah, set for release in Summer 2025.

The group's mission is to amplify Afrobeats on a global scale by blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary musical elements. Their music reflects a creative approach to rhythm and melody, offering a fresh interpretation of the genre. Every track highlights their dedication to producing songs that resonate with audiences worldwide, while each performance showcases their dynamic stage presence and commitment to the music.

In an industry often dominated by major record labels, MenageClique is carving out a space for independent artists. They champion a DIY spirit, proving that authenticity and creativity can thrive without constraints. Their goal extends beyond creating music—they aim to build a global community of fans who connect with their sound and message.

Since their inception, MenageClique has released six singles that highlight their evolving artistry. Their latest release, Bread and Butter, debuted in April 2024, and their growing catalog reflects their unique fusion of sound. Fans can explore their music here:

Their upcoming single, Mr Toxic, will be released in December 2024, offering fans another look at their recognizable musical style.

The band's tagline, "Megaphone of the People," reflects their dedication to being a voice for listeners worldwide. For more information, visit their music catalog on Linktree or watch their videos on YouTube.

