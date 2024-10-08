Menagerie of Movement Gallery Exhibit Opens at Boston Children's Museum

A mobile is a type of kinetic sculpture that visitors to the Museum may already be familiar with, but on a smaller scale. It will be exciting for them to witness these larger-scale artworks as they move about and continually redefine the space around them. Post this

"A mobile is a type of kinetic sculpture that visitors to the Museum may already be familiar with, but on a smaller scale," said Sage Brousseau, Senior Art Educator. "It will be exciting for them to witness these larger-scale artworks as they move about and continually redefine the space around them."

Bernie Zubrowski has dedicated his career to science education, both in and out of the classroom, and at Boston Children's Museum and beyond. During his time working at the Museum, he wrote many children's science books, designed traveling exhibits, and several exhibits that are still in the Museum today, including Bubbles and Raceways. He resides in Littleton, MA and has spent the last 25 years creating and exhibiting kinetic sculptures, continuing to inspire creativity and scientific exploration.

Menagerie of Movement will be open at Boston Children's Museum through April 27, 2025.

