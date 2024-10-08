Menagerie of Movement Gallery Exhibit Opens at Boston Children's Museum

Bernie Zubrowski's Kinetic Sculptures Explore the Possibilities of Motion, Geometry, and Space
BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum recently opened an exhibit on the kinetic artwork of former Museum employee, Bernie Zubrowski. Menagerie of Movement features four of Zubrowski's moving wire sculptures: Square Dance, Creating Space, Lark Ascending, and Serpentine Entanglement. These geometric wire forms, suspended from the ceiling, contain moving elements that gently twist and turn in space, creating an entirely new experience for the viewer every few minutes.
Menagerie of Movement explores the ways that multiples of one shape can be nested and layered together to create different arrangements and demonstrates the artist's interest in the patterns that occur when the sculptures are activated by motion. Museum visitors will be captivated watching the moving artworks as they shift and change in space and cast shadows and patterns on The Gallery walls. In addition to viewing the artworks in The Gallery, visitors are invited to play a hands-on balancing game and explore the principles of kinetic sculpture, and view videos of Zubrowski's other artworks.
"A mobile is a type of kinetic sculpture that visitors to the Museum may already be familiar with, but on a smaller scale," said Sage Brousseau, Senior Art Educator. "It will be exciting for them to witness these larger-scale artworks as they move about and continually redefine the space around them."
Bernie Zubrowski has dedicated his career to science education, both in and out of the classroom, and at Boston Children's Museum and beyond. During his time working at the Museum, he wrote many children's science books, designed traveling exhibits, and several exhibits that are still in the Museum today, including Bubbles and Raceways. He resides in Littleton, MA and has spent the last 25 years creating and exhibiting kinetic sculptures, continuing to inspire creativity and scientific exploration.
Menagerie of Movement will be open at Boston Children's Museum through April 27, 2025.
