Mend.io Expands AI Security with Mend AI Premium Offering

Mend.io launches Mend AI to enhance AI security coverage and provide organizations with deep insights into their AI component risks.

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AI development continues to expand, organizations face an increasingly complex and non-uniform security landscape. While traditional application security solutions focus primarily on vulnerabilities in AI-generated code, securing AI components themselves remains a critical challenge.

Mend.io, a leader in enterprise application security, is continuing its innovation tradition by being the first to address this challenge head-on with the launch of Mend AI, designed to enhance AI security coverage and provide organizations with deep insights into their AI component risks.

Unlike isolated point solutions, Mend.io provides a comprehensive platform that secures an organization's entire codebase, including AI components. By integrating AI security seamlessly into existing workflows, Mend.io ensures maximum efficiency and minimal disruption for enterprise development teams.

Strengthening AI Security with Mend AI

Mend.io customers already benefit from Mend AI, an AI component inventory management solution that detects frameworks and models used in applications, providing full visibility into AI components across the codebase. With the introduction of Mend AI, organizations now gain deeper security insights and governance capabilities for AI components.

Mend AI Premium offers the following key benefits:

AI Component Risk Insights: Actionable intelligence on known risks associated with AI models, including licensing issues, public security vulnerabilities, and potential threats from malicious packages.

Proactive Policies and Governance: Seamless governance of AI components throughout the software development lifecycle, leveraging Mend.io's robust policy engine and automation workflows.

AI Behavioral Risks (Red teaming): Identification of unique AI security risks through prebuilt, customizable tests that assess vulnerabilities such as prompt injection, context leakage, and data exfiltration.

Helping Enterprises Build a Mature AI Security Program

Understanding which AI models and frameworks exist within a codebase is a foundational step toward securing AI applications—yet many teams have yet to achieve this visibility. With Mend AI, AppSec teams can go beyond inventory management to apply governance, testing, and risk assessment strategies that align with established security best practices.

"The rapid adoption of AI-powered applications by companies has created new security and safety challenges," said Rami Sass, Founder and CEO at Mend.io. "Mend AI empowers organizations to manage and mitigate AI-specific risks using proven security methodologies, without having to reinvent the wheel."

With the launch of Mend AI, Mend.io continues its mission to provide a unified, enterprise-level approach to application security—helping organizations innovate with AI while maintaining a strong security posture.

For more information about Mend AI, visit Mend.io.

Mend.io is a leading provider of enterprise application security solutions, offering comprehensive tools to secure modern software development. With a focus on automation, governance, and visibility, Mend.io helps organizations protect their applications from vulnerabilities across the software supply chain. Learn more at Mend.io.

