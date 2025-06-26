Mend.io Launches Integration with Cursor to Secure AI Generated Code in Real Time

Mend.io now integrates with Cursor, an AI Code Editor.

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mend.io, the leader in AI Native Application Security, today announced a strategic integration with Cursor, the fastest-growing IDE built for AI native development. This integration embeds Mend SAST directly into Cursor, enabling real-time security scanning and autonomous vulnerability remediation in AI generated code as it's being written.

This integration represents a major milestone in Mend.io's mission to enable secure-by-default software development within the new AI coding paradigm.

Real-Time SAST for AI code

Using Mend.io's MCP server, developers coding in Cursor now benefit from embedded static application security testing (SAST) that detects and surfaces vulnerabilities in real time. Whether writing code manually or generating it through Cursor's LLM-powered assistant, developers are immediately alerted to security flaws within their workflow.

Autonomous fixes with AI

The integration also enables automatic remediation. Mend SAST sends vulnerability insights to Cursor, allowing its AI engine to fix flaws autonomously, reducing the need for post-hoc security review and streamlining DevSecOps workflows.

"AI is changing how code is written. Mend.io is bridging the gap between speed and security," said Rami Sass, Co-founder and CEO of Mend.io. With this integration, we're ensuring security is not an afterthought but a foundational layer in the AI development stack."

Designed for DevSecOps at AI scale

The integration is purpose-built for modern software teams facing new challenges brought by AI code:

Heads of Development can confidently scale AI code adoption without compromising on security or delivery timelines.

Security Professionals regain visibility and control with automated, real-time insights into potentially vulnerable AI generated code.

DevSecOps Teams benefit from a seamless, pre-commit security layer that fits naturally into fast-paced development pipelines.

Meeting Developers Where They Code

Cursor's AI Code Editor has rapidly become the tool of choice for AI native developers. With this integration, Mend.io ensures that application security evolves just as fast, without adding friction.

The Mend.io integration is available immediately for all Cursor users via MCP configuration. For a demo or to learn more, visit www.mend.io.

