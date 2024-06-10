Mend.io Launches Tool to Meet New AI Security Challenges

Mend.io, an application security leader, today announced the launch of Mend AI, a unique new tool designed to identify, track, and secure AI models and AI-generated code. While AI holds enormous potential to spur rapid and innovative software development, using AI in a responsible and secure manner has become a top concern for governments and businesses alike.

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unique Mend AI identifies, tracks, and secures AI models and AI-generated code.

Mend.io, an application security leader, today announced the launch of Mend AI, a unique new tool designed to identify, track, and secure AI models and AI-generated code.

While AI holds enormous potential to spur rapid and innovative software development, using AI in a responsible and secure manner has become a top concern for governments and businesses alike.

Developers can now quickly and easily access pre-trained AI models through platforms like Hugging Face, and AI-generated functions and programs through large language models (LLMs). However, security has not kept pace, and organizations are still assessing how to include AI components in their software in a way that is secure, safe, and compliant with emerging legal and regulatory concerns.

"As with open-source components, the first thing organizations must know is what is present in their code bases," said Rami Sass, co-founder and CEO, Mend.io. "Mend AI can identify and provide information—including license, version, and any security notices—for all 350,000 AI models indexed on Hugging Face, the world's most popular open source AI library and community."

Mend AI also provides increased transparency into applications with advanced bill of materials support for AI models. The AI-BOM provides a holistic view of the direct, transitive, and artificial intelligence components and dependencies used in an application. Moreover, Mend AI enhances Mend SCA, the gold-standard software composition analysis tool, to cover the AI-based portion of the modern software supply chain.

Using these insights, security and compliance teams can keep track of AI usage in their code base, ensure the latest and most secure versions of AI models are being used, and make informed policy and governance decisions for their organizations. As AI technology and vulnerability tracking frameworks emerge and mature, the company will continue to evolve Mend AI, along with its other products, to meet emerging application security challenges.

For more information, see Mend AI.

About Mend.io

Trusted by the world's leading companies, including IBM, Google, and Capital One, Mend.io's enterprise suite of application security tools is designed to help you build and manage a mature, proactive AppSec program. Mend understands the different AppSec requirements of developers and security teams. Unlike other AppSec solutions that force everyone to use a single tool, Mend helps them work in harmony by giving each team different, but complementary, tools—enabling them to stop chasing vulnerabilities and start proactively managing application risk.

Media Contact

Marc Brailov, Mend.io, 1 6303904198, [email protected], https://www.mend.io

SOURCE Mend.io