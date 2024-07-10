Mend.io Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Mend Renovate Enterprise to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mend.io, an innovator in application security, today announced the availability of Mend Renovate Enterprise in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Mend.io customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Striving to set the industry standard for dependency management, Mend Renovate Enterprise automatically identifies outdated dependencies and suggests updates, ensuring your project stays current.

Mend Renovate Enterprise provides unlimited horizontal scaling of server resources, offering organizations the ability to process large numbers of repositories simultaneously to provide maximum responsiveness for developers. Mend Renovate Enterprise also offers dedicated premium support from Mend.io and access to premium features such as Merge Confidence ratings and workflows, which provide insights into the safety of each update, helping developers pinpoint potential issues and confidently streamline the update process.

"Mend.io is making Mend Renovate Enterprise available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Rami Sass, CEO and co-founder of Mend.io. "Mend Renovate Enterprise is designed to scale with your applications, removing bottlenecks to help developers handle enterprise-scale needs. Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"Microsoft welcomes Mend Renovate Enterprise to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Mend.io help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

Trusted by the world's leading companies, including IBM, Google, and Capital One, Mend.io's enterprise suite of application security tools is designed to help you build and manage a mature, proactive AppSec program. Mend understands the different AppSec requirements of developers and security teams. Unlike other AppSec solutions that force everyone to use a single tool, Mend helps them work in harmony by giving each team different, but complementary, tools—enabling them to stop chasing vulnerabilities and start proactively managing application risk.

