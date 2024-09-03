Mend.io Unveils Mend AppSec Platform

Proactive Application Security in One Solution, at One Price

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mend.io, an innovative leader in application security, today unveiled the Mend AppSec Platform, a solution designed to help businesses transform application security programs into proactive programs that reduce application risk.

The Mend AppSec platform offers customers everything needed to build proactive application security through one solution at one price.

"To gain true visibility into security risk, customers need a variety of AST tools, all in a single platform," explained Rami Sass, CEO and co-founder of Mend.io. "The Mend AppSec platform removes the barriers that often prevent companies from covering the full range of risk across critical software supply chain components: custom code, open source software, containers, and increasingly AI models. This fills a crucial gap in the marketplace."

Growing Need for Application Security

According to Dimension Market Research, the global size is projected to "reach USD $9.6 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD $47.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 19.4%."

However, companies confront extensive barriers when developing reliable application security programs. These include narrow coverage that causes blind spots and exploitable vulnerabilities; slow remediation times that leave lingering vulnerabilities and increased risk; costly multiple tools and increased operational overhead; hindered collaboration and reduced visibility due to siloed teams; and limited scalability and adoption of current tools.

The Mend AppSec Platform will help businesses fully surmount those challenges by providing the following benefits:

Wide-range coverage. Holistic coverage addresses multiple attack surfaces and eliminates gaps in security.

Reduced tool complexity. Simplifies security management with a centralized platform for easier deployment and reporting.

Lower risk and faster remediation. Early risk detection coupled with actionable insights reduces threats introduced into an application and simplifies remediation.

Reduced operational costs. Adopting a single integrated AST solution such as the Mend AppSec Platform can significantly reduce operational costs by eliminating multiple licensing fees, streamlining implementation and integration efforts, minimizing ongoing maintenance requirements, and reducing the need for specialized resources.

Increased collaboration and visibility. Centralized visibility into a company's full risk posture builds a shared sense of security responsibility among development and security teams.

Improved scalability and adoption. A complete AST platform makes it easy to scale application security across multiple teams with a single tool, increasing adoption, enforced policies, and unifying threat detection.

About Mend.io

Trusted by the world's leading companies, including IBM, Google, and Comcast, Mend.io's enterprise application security platform is designed to help you build and manage a mature, proactive AppSec program.

Mend.io understands the different AppSec requirements of developers and security teams. Unlike other AppSec solutions that force everyone to use a single tool, Mend.io helps them work in harmony by giving each team different, but complementary, tools united on a single platform—enabling them to stop chasing vulnerabilities and start proactively managing application risk.

Learn more at www.mend.io

Media Contact

Marc Brailov, Mend.io, 1 6303904198, [email protected], https://www.mend.io/

SOURCE Mend.io