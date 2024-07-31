Mendix Recognizes Kinetech as Training Leader in The US

Kinetech expands Mendix Enablement Services with Mendix training courses led by the only US-certified expert engineers, available on their website and AWS Marketplace.

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio, Texas - July 30, 2024 - Kinetech, a leading provider of composable low-code solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its Mendix Enablement Services to include comprehensive Mendix training. These Mendix Training services are now available through Kinetech's website and the Mendix Partner Portal. Led by top Mendix engineers in the US, the courses are designed to equip organizations and individuals with the skills needed to excel in the Mendix platform.

Kinetech's enablement courses are part of Mendix Academy and their new Training Partner Program, offering specialized Mendix training with Certified Expert-level developers. The courses cover a range of topics including low-code development, digital transformation strategies, and advanced use of the Mendix platform. These courses are tailored to meet the needs of both beginners and experienced professionals, ensuring that all participants can enhance their Mendix capabilities and drive innovation within their organizations.

"As the leading Mendix Enablement Partner in the United States, we are committed to providing top-notch educational resources that enable our clients to quickly adopt and leverage the power of low-code," said Ricky Volz, COO at Kinetech. "Our training courses are delivered by certified T3 trainers who are also certified Mendix expert engineers, and are designed to fit into a broader client enablement effort."

Kinetech is proud to feature a team of T3-certified trainers recognized for their expertise and excellence in delivering comprehensive Mendix training. These trainers bring knowledge and practical experience, ensuring participants receive high-quality, hands-on learning experiences. The T3 certification signifies the highest level of training proficiency within the Mendix ecosystem, underscoring Kinetech's commitment to educational excellence. Kinetech is the only US partner certified to offer RAD, Intermediate, and Advanced training.

The training schedule over the next 12 months includes Rapid training courses from January 14th-16th, 2025, and June 3rd-5th, 2025. Intermediate courses are set for August 6th-7th, 2024, and April 9th-10th, 2025. Advanced courses will be held on November 12th-13th, 2024, and June 24th-25th, 2025. Additionally, we plan to introduce specific Code Review courses, with the schedule evolving to meet our clients' needs.

Kinetech is the only US-based training services provider available on Mendix.com. Interested parties can also inquire or procure directly through Kinetech, or the Amazon Web Services Marketplace (AWS). Explore our premier training options and elevate your Mendix skills today.

The launch of these new training programs follows the recent release of the Mendix Training Partner Program 2.0, which Mendix announced earlier this month. This initiative highlights the collaboration between Mendix and its recognized training partners, showcasing the comprehensive training capabilities available to the global community.

For more information about Kinetech's enablement and training services, please visit Kinetechcloud.com or contact us at [email protected].

