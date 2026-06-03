Menestios Limited Announces Merger with Incitude Holdings to Expand Operational Support Services

Menestios Limited and Incitude Holdings have agreed to merge, combining two complementary practices serving digital businesses as they grow and scale operations.

GIBRALTAR, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Menestios Limited, a company that supports the infrastructure of digital businesses through product analytics, customer support, moderation, and tech support, has announced a merger with Incitude Holdings. The combined organization will bring together two teams whose work has, in recent years, increasingly addressed the same operational questions from different angles.

The merger took place after an extended period of alignment between both management teams. The process began through joint projects with shared clients, during which the two companies realized they were addressing similar issues for the same businesses. That experience was followed by a structured review of how a merged team would be better positioned to support clients across the full operational picture. Based on both companies' framing, the process is more an alignment of practice than an acquisition of one firm by the other.

The rationale for the merger came directly from client demand. Businesses at a certain level of development require a partner that can provide solutions for problems such as analytics, customer support, moderation, technical viability, and payment infrastructure inside a single engagement. This is precisely the set of services provided by Menestios Limited. The skills offered by Incitude Holdings complement those of Menestios Limited. Clients had been engaging both organizations separately and asking for the work to be coordinated, and the merger formalizes that coordination.

Current and potential clients will benefit from access to a wider range of operational services through a single point of contact. The services offered by Menestios Limited — including product analytics, customer support, moderation, technical support, and payment support — will remain the same, with the services from Incitude Holdings added to the combined skill set. There will be no impact on ongoing projects.

The combined organization will focus its first months of operation on integration rather than expansion, with further announcements expected as the integration period progresses.

Menestios Limited is a partner to digital businesses, providing infrastructure support across product analytics, customer support, moderation, tech support, and payment infrastructure support. The company's commitment is to deliver operational performance, security, and reliability as the businesses it works with continue to scale.

Media Contact

David Geller, Menestios Limited, 1 9107611280, [email protected], https://menestioslimited.com/

SOURCE Menestios Limited