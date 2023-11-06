Meniere's Disease Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Successful Treatment Breakthrough

Geraldine Hesselsweet had been suffering from nonretractable debilitating Meniere's disease for forty five years until November of 1998 when Michael T. Burcon, B.Ph., D.C., using his newly developed 10 Step Cervical Specific Protocol, adjusted her, ending her ear fullness, vertigo attack and nausea. When she woke up the next morning, her profound hearing loss and tinnitus were also gone.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mike and his wife, Jane, made a house call to see Mrs. Hesselsweet because she refused to leave her home do to many drop attacks. When a Meniere's patient has a drop attack, they are actually "thrown" right, left, forwards or backwards until they hit something or stumble to the ground. She had previously been imaged at hospitals for brain MRIs and portable cervical x-rays were obtained in her home. (You are invited to send your images on CD and reports via Priority mail for second opinions.)

Dr. Burcon's research appears in medical journals and textbooks, i.e., the Merck Manual and Upper Cervical Protocol for Ten Meniere's Patients, Upper Cervical Subluxation Complex, A Review of the Chiropractic and Medical Literature, Kirk Eriksen; Lippincott, Williams & Wilkens, Baltimore, MD, 2004, pp 284-286. He has spoken to thousands of chiropractors and ear surgeons at every major Meniere's seminar around the world, including the 6th International Symposium on Meniere's Disease, Kyoto International Conference Center, Japan, Nov 2010 and the 7th International Symposium on Meniere's Disease, Rome, Italy, Oct 2015. Of his first 1,000 patients, followed from two to twenty years, 97% had their vertigo under control and 30% had their profound hearing loss restored.

Dr. Mike's theory is that the main cause of Meniere's disease is a whiplash/concussion injury that occurred an average of 15 years before the onset of the first symptom. This trauma creates a misalignment between the Occiput (head) and the Atlas (top cervical vertebra in the neck). This slows the CSF existing the skull which in turn, slows the blood flow through the vertebral artery to the affected ear. Burcon first published this hypothesis in 1999, but it was not proven until tested in Rome at the oldest teaching hospital in Europe in 2016, by doctors attending his presentation in 2015. Endolymphatic hydrops is a result of normal pressure hydrocephalus caused by cerebellar tonsillar ectopia, the result of whiplash.

To celebrate 25 years of research and treatment, The Meniere's Research Institute, a division of Burcon Chiropractic, is offering a 25% discount on its intensive care packages. Each year hundreds of patients come to The Burcon Chiropractic Research Institute from across the United States and the world for specialized chiropractic care. Michigan residents are usually seen three times a week for a month, out of state patients are seen twice a day for a week. Complimentary email, phone or in person consultations in Grand Rapids, MI are available. Please speak to the concierge, Jane Burcon, to book an appointment or for more information go to www.BurconChiropractic.com.

