Menlo-Atherton High School Installs Another Shaw Sports Turf Field at Coaches Park Field

This is our second time working with Shaw on this field and I think the district chose Shaw again because of the competitive pricing and positive experience we've had working with the company in the past. Tweet this

"We were long overdue for a new turf as our last installation was 12 years ago," said Paul Snow, Athletic Director, Menlo-Atherton High School. "This is our second time working with Shaw on this field and I think the district chose Shaw again because of the competitive pricing and positive experience we've had working with the company in the past."

Coach Parks Field is used for many sports, events, and activities that include football, soccer, lacrosse, and more. As a result, Shaw recommended the Legion NXT turf system to meet the demands of this multi-use field.

Shaw Sports Turf installed 88,588 square feet of Legion NXT 2.0", Shaw Sports Turf's newest fiber system. Including the exemplary ThunderBolt Fiber, which features both monofilament and premium slit film fibers, Legion NXT is a hybrid system that offers realistic aesthetics with an electrifying degree of durability. This system is built for strength and endurance as one of the most durable products in the industry.

The school looks forward to the continued high quality and performance they've experienced with the previous Shaw Sports Turf field. Snow notes that the updated turf will "allow student athletes and others in the community to play on a quality surface with very little maintenance required."

The replacement turf field was completed on July 17, 2023. The school has already been holding regular football practices on the new turf field, with the first football game to be held on September 9th, 2023.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Sequoia Union High School District and the Menlo-Atherton High School in the installation of the new Shaw Sports Turf Legion NXT Turf System. We look forward to watching this school reap the benefits of a high quality, dual fiber turf system that will provide great playability through their multisport playing field," said Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager, Matt Cohen.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 3,500 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, 7068793643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf