Mennta Energy Solutions Announces the Premiere of its New Executive Level Climate Change and ESG Course

"Climate change and ESG risk mitigation can immediately generate risk-adjusted financial returns and improve corporate strategies. Learn trade secrets based on expert experience from leading teams working in over 35 countries globally over the past 18 years" states Gabriel Thoumi, CFA, FRM, Certified Ecologist, Founder and CEO, Responsible Alpha.

The relationship between sustainability-related metrics and company performance shows that improved ESG scores lead to improved financial returns, employee retention, and reputational opportunity. This course will guide elite professionals through the potential economic and operational impacts of sustainability, ESG, and climate risks and opportunities in their organizations. We will review the way climate risk impacts various economic agents including corporations, energy firms, investors, banks, insurance/reinsurance companies, manufacturers, and distributors in supply chains. This workshop provides an overview of the "green" finance and trading markets created as a global response to climate change and covers a wide range of financial products and instruments for financing sustainability and climate projects. We will review different initiatives to price carbon, from a market and regulatory perspective.

This course is ideal for all levels of corporate leadership and can be delivered in-person or virtually. Visit www.mennta.com for more information.

About Mennta Energy Solutions

Mennta Energy Solutions addresses the knowledge gaps of professionals throughout the world with innovative and proven training techniques. With customizable programs for on-site team training, more than 100 public courses, and an extensive library of online courses, Mennta Energy Solutions is responsible for training a literal who's who in energy and business. Courses are taught by renowned experts offering dynamic and interactive instruction. With more focus, experience, and depth of industry knowledge, Mennta Energy Solutions provides today's professionals with the tools and know-how for optimal performance. For more information, log onto www.mennta.com.

