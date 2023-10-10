Menopause the Musical® Brings Laughter, Music, & Female Empowerment to the Weinberg Stage

Menopause The Musical® has been running for over 20 years, including 15 years as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to laugh, sing, and celebrate the joys and challenges of being a woman as Menopause the Musical® takes the stage at the Weinberg Center for the Arts on November 9 & 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM. This hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy has been entertaining audiences around the world for years, and now it's coming to Frederick Maryland for a limited engagement that is sure to leave you in stitches.

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.

Menopause The Musical® has been running for over 20 years, including 15 years as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history. Nearly 17 million people in 16 countries (more than 500 cities) have attended the performance. Internationally, the show has performed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lisbon, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, United Kingdom, Slovenia, South Africa and South Korea. It has been translated into nine languages. The show is a musical parody that takes a lighthearted look at the trials and tribulations of "the change." Set in a department store, the show brings together four women with seemingly nothing in common except a black lace bra on sale and a shared experience of hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, and more. As they bond over their menopausal misadventures, the audience is treated to a series of reimagined classic songs from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, all with cleverly rewritten lyrics that highlight the humor of the menopausal journey.

For your convenience below is a link to the artist's website and images of the show.

https://menopausethemusical.com/

https://bit.ly/MTM-pics

A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2023-24 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

