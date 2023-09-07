Men's Nontoxic Personal Care Company Hardworking Gentlemen Announces Chris Stoikos as Chief Creative Officer

Together, we're ready to reshape the concept of the 'hardworking gentleman' and aim to champion a new era of modern masculinity through self-care. Tweet this

"I've taken the past few years for self-reflection and during that time, my values shifted," said Stoikos. "I knew in my next venture I wanted to channel the energy and success of my personal realignment into inspiring other men to continue evolving. The Hardworking Gentlemen brand aligns perfectly with this ethos – a 'hardworking gentleman' is conscious, considerate, makes smart decisions and takes care of himself and others. I want to put those messages out into the world in a way that entertains, inspires and educates."

Hardworking Gentlemen has achieved success by striking a chord with men who crave more than just a grooming routine. The brand has cultivated a brand ethos that celebrates self-care, mindfulness, transparency and positive living. Stoikos' experience and innovation will play a pivotal role in furthering Hardworking Gentlemen's mission of creating high-quality, carefully-formulated men's grooming and personal care products. By focusing on the brand's core values of authenticity, honesty and hard work, the dynamic collaboration will deliver innovative content and introduce new products.

"We're thrilled to have Chris join the ranks of Hardworking Gentlemen, and we're ready to reshape the concept of the 'hardworking gentleman'," said founder Reid Ryan. "Together, we aim to champion a new era of modern masculinity through self care – inspiring men to work hard, find their purpose and be proud of who they are and what they're doing."

From their best-selling array of hair styling products and natural deodorant to shower staples and skincare, all Hardworking Gentlemen products are made in Southern California, sourced with the finest ingredients and packaged responsibly with biodegradable, 100 percent recycled packaging. For more information on Hardworking Gentlemen, please visit hardworkinggentlemen.com. You can also watch the brand's new ad campaign, starring Stoikos, here.

