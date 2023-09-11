Mental Coach Shares Techniques to Help Athletes Perform at Their Highest Level

In "How to Master Your Mental Game in Sports," Heistand shares her techniques that help athletes in all sports perform at their highest level, while being "in the zone." Tweet this

"Many athletes do not have the resources to hire a mental performance professional to help them succeed, and so many athletes fall through the cracks and wind up failing or quitting their sport," said Heistand. "I want my book to allow every athlete to have an opportunity to attain the dreams that they have worked so hard for."

Heistand is a Certified Mental Performance Coach to junior, collegiate and professional athletes. She combines HeartMath devices and techniques, alongside Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, to help train players to become self-aware of their mind and body, and how to control and balance the interactions between heart, brain, and nervous system, while competing.

"Understanding why mistakes are occurring is the key to correcting them," said Heistand. "This book allows athletes to intuitively grasp these concepts, written in plain language, while visualizing sports-specific scenarios to illustrate key points."

"How to Master Your Mental Game in Sports"

By Jennifer Heistand

ISBN: 9781982261924 (softcover); 9781982261917 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jennifer Heistand is a Certified Mental Performance Coach and the owner of Stillpoint Performance, with both national and international clients. Heistand has one son and currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. To learn more, please visit stillpointperformance.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065

