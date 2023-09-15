Mental Health Care Program for College Athletes Expands Reach to 25 Partnered Institutions

Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates celebrates reaching a milestone of partnering with 25 institutions, delivering proactive, full-service mental health care to approximately 9,650 student-athletes. This achievement underscores CBHA's commitment to revolutionizing mental health care accessibility in collegiate sports and its broader mission to provide comprehensive care to student bodies and other entities across the United States.
The organization has expanded its reach since announcing its partnership with more than 15 institutions back in July 2023. The recent milestone signifies CBHA's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing mental health care accessibility and quality in the collegiate sports arena. CBHA is also in discussion with government entities and other collegiate institutions to provide mental health care to their entire student body.
From its inception, the organization has aimed to redefine mental health care standards by ensuring that every student-athlete receives the support they deserve. Taking a proactive approach, CBHA bridges the gap created by the stigma and hesitations often associated with seeking mental health assistance ensuring that every licensed professional has the necessary time to work with athletes that can lead to proper, long-term solutions.
This mission takes on added significance in light of recent statistics and stories on mental health issues. A recent study revealed an alarming record high of 49,500 suicides in the United States in 2022, emphasizing the urgent need for accessible mental health care.
Another article highlighted the current state of the therapy industry within the United States, with several being rushed out of appointments with 'band-aid' solutions such as ineffective medication.
Steve Wigginton, the Chief Executive Officer of CBHA, added to the company's vision of being one of the top 5 mental health providers in the world by providing care to 100,000 to 200,000 patients per year. "We recognize the urgent need for change in the mental health care landscape," Wigginton stated, "and we are dedicated to making that change happen. While our current priority is supporting athletes, our long-term vision includes expanding our services to reach the entire student body and all other entities in need of comprehensive mental health care within the United States. This is the transformation mental health care needs in this country."
CBHA's groundbreaking efforts are paving the way for a brighter future where mental health care is accessible, comprehensive, and compassionate, starting with college athletes.
