Mental Health Care Program for College Athletes Expands Reach to 25 Partnered Institutions

This is the transformation mental health care needs in this country. Tweet this

From its inception, the organization has aimed to redefine mental health care standards by ensuring that every student-athlete receives the support they deserve. Taking a proactive approach, CBHA bridges the gap created by the stigma and hesitations often associated with seeking mental health assistance ensuring that every licensed professional has the necessary time to work with athletes that can lead to proper, long-term solutions.

This mission takes on added significance in light of recent statistics and stories on mental health issues. A recent study revealed an alarming record high of 49,500 suicides in the United States in 2022, emphasizing the urgent need for accessible mental health care.

Another article highlighted the current state of the therapy industry within the United States, with several being rushed out of appointments with 'band-aid' solutions such as ineffective medication.

Steve Wigginton, the Chief Executive Officer of CBHA, added to the company's vision of being one of the top 5 mental health providers in the world by providing care to 100,000 to 200,000 patients per year. "We recognize the urgent need for change in the mental health care landscape," Wigginton stated, "and we are dedicated to making that change happen. While our current priority is supporting athletes, our long-term vision includes expanding our services to reach the entire student body and all other entities in need of comprehensive mental health care within the United States. This is the transformation mental health care needs in this country."

CBHA's groundbreaking efforts are paving the way for a brighter future where mental health care is accessible, comprehensive, and compassionate, starting with college athletes.

Media Contact

Victor Torres, Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates, 1 8884891431 2009, [email protected], www.cbhamedical.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates