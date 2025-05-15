Mental Health Takes Center Stage in Modern Dating: Tawkify Releases Quarterly Dating Trends Report

"We've entered a new dating era where self-work is a love language." — Brie Temple, CCO at Tawkify Post this

"We've entered a new dating era where self work is a love language, " said Brie Temple, CCO at Tawkify. "Singles are looking beyond surface-level chemistry. They want partners who are doing the work, people who are emotionally intelligent, in therapy, and actively showing up for themselves and others. That's where real connection starts."

Tawkify's proprietary data also highlights:

A sharp decline in interest around alcohol-based first dates, with activity dates seeing a 1.25X higher success rate

In the past two years, there's been a 25% increase in users who are not using dating apps, signaling growing app fatigue and a shift toward more intentional dating.

An increase in singles prioritizing long-term goals like emotional stability and family-building

"We've always believed that love begins with self-awareness," said Chris Kumar, CEO of Tawkify. "This report confirms what our matchmakers have seen firsthand that mental health isn't just part of the conversation, it's driving the choices people make when seeking long-term partners. We're proud to champion emotionally intelligent matchmaking with a private, expert-guided experience that's led to thousands of successful connections."

To learn more about Tawkify's matchmaking services visit: Tawkify.com

About Tawkify: Tawkify is America's #1 Matchmaker, offering a modern approach to dating through personalized, expert-guided matchmaking. With a network of millions of singles and professional matchmakers across the country, Tawkify has facilitated over 200,000 successful connections. The company blends human intuition with proprietary data to create secure, private, and emotionally intelligent dating experiences transforming how people find lasting love.

Media Contact

Matt Impastato, Tawkify, 1 2035592498, [email protected], tawkify.com

Chris Kumar, Tawkify, [email protected], tawkify.com

SOURCE Tawkify