MentorcliQ 2023 Mentoring Champion of the Year and Mentoring Luminary Award Winners Announced

MentorcliQ believes that every employee deserves a great mentor. We work with exceptional human beings as they launch, match, engage, and measure mentoring programs of all types and sizes. Helping employees thrive in their careers, develop skills, and ultimately build an inclusive community at work.

2023 Mentoring Luminary Award Winners:

Jodi Davidson, Vice President of Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion at Sodexo

Dayana Falcon, Talent Mobility Manager at ESPN

Nicole Fisher, Director of Sales at Kinray (Cardinal Health)

Lisa Graham, Sr. Manager of Talent Management at AMD

Tina Graziosi, Manager of Talent Development at Sprinklr

Michelle Keefe, Chief Executive Officer at Syneos Health

Larry Kravitz, Director of Organizational Development at Henry Schein

Michelle Lally, Organizational Development Specialist at Henry Schein

Bret Lefever, Director of Sales at Cardinal Health

Paul Plamondon, Director of Learning & Development at CBRE

Geraldine White, Chief Diversity Officer at Publicis Groupe US

Kelly Woltornist, Head of Global Learning at Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Kary Yeung, Senior Program Manager of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn

"Our Mentoring Champion of the Year award recognizes one outstanding individual who not only inspires a culture of mentoring within their own organization, but also influences leaders at many other organizations to do the same and make a real impact through mentoring. We are thrilled to honor Jodi Davidson as our 2023 Mentoring Champion of the Year," said Phil George.

2023 Mentoring Champion of the Year:

"Thank you, MentorcliQ, for recognizing me as this year's Mentoring Champion and an esteemed Luminary. It's wonderful to be acknowledged as someone who inspires and influences," said Jodi Davidson, Vice President of Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion at Sodexo.

While accepting her award, Davidson shined the light on those around her. "I want to acknowledge and celebrate the real luminaries. Mentees who courageously set aside their inner critic, choosing to vulnerably share their whole selves so they can ultimately achieve their goals. Mentors who hold space for their mentees to gain confidence and realize their potential, and who set out to pay it forward and yet become surprised and even delighted that they wind up receiving as much as they give. And the heart-centered leaders in our respective organizations who choose to invest in mentoring, even during challenging times. They understand that mentoring is critical to a healthy culture that sustains over time; that mentoring encourages inclusion and belonging for team members; that mentoring instills psychological safety, empathy and compassion in our systems; and that, at its core, mentoring helps team members and the business thrive."

About MentorcliQ

MentorcliQ is the gold standard in employee mentoring software. Our enterprise platform and mobile app leverages scientific matching and an award-winning approach to consistently deliver 20X ROI to our global clients. MentorcliQ powers innovative talent strategies for global Fortune 1000 and DiversityInc Top 50 organizations who are building inclusive cultures and delivering unmatched employee engagement, development and retention through mentoring. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality program experiences, MentorcliQ's results-driven approach combines cutting-edge technology with mentoring best-practice expertise to improve employee engagement and increase employee retention by as much as 75 percent, allowing our clients to fulfill their global talent strategies. To learn more about how MentorcliQ can help deliver results to your organization, visit https://www.mentorcliq.com

