MentorcliQ acquires Diverst, a leader in ERG software, to bring together Employee Mentoring and ERG Management in a premier DEI solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 MentorcliQ, a leading employee mentorship software announces the acquisition of Diverst, a pioneer in ERG Management Software, founded by Andre Laurin and Toki Toguri. Customers are now able to streamline their technology needs with a strong partner, all while increasing employee engagement, development, productivity, and achieving DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) goals.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), also known as affinity groups, Business Resource Groups (BRGs), diversity groups, or employee networks, are formed around identity, shared experiences, or common interests. ERGs play a crucial role in fostering a community in the workplace that truly values diversity, inclusivity, and belonging. Diverst amplifies the impact of ERGs by helping to enhance membership, boost engagement, and provide detailed reports to measure their influence. The Diverst platform equips organizations and DEI Teams with the tools to manage budgets, gauge ERG engagement, and calculate the return on investment of their ERGs.

Research indicates that employees prioritize working for companies that value DEI, seeking affinity-based professional development, skills enhancement, and meaningful engagement at work. The combined power of ERGs and mentoring bridge employee engagement, development, productivity, and DEI goals, as evidenced by the fact that:

100% of Fair360's DiversityInc Top 50 companies have ERG programs (as of August 2023 )

) Forbes found that 90% of Fortune 500 companies have ERGs (as of November 2017 )

) 92% of the Fortune 500 companies have mentoring programs (as of May 2023 )

"MentorcliQ customers have highlighted a need for more impactful ERG management, noting traditional methods like newsletters and events often fall short. We share their belief that mentoring can bridge these gaps, creating deeper, more meaningful connections within ERG members. Recognizing that many ERGs are hindered by antiquated tools to fully engage their members and lack metrics to see how to improve the employee experience, we are aiming to help reimagine the ERG experience—much like we have transformed employee mentoring for hundreds of enterprises. Diverst is a leader in ERG Management software and is known for its innovative solutions and work with top-tier firms. Our partnership marks a new chapter in ERG management and mentorship. The combined strengths of MentorcliQ and Diverst will offer our clients great value, benefiting both the organization and individual employees," said Phil George, CEO of MentorcliQ.

"We've always been inspired by the potential of ERGs to help drive meaningful change and engagement within organizations. At Diverst, our commitment is to provide the best tools and strategies for effective ERG management. Partnering with MentorcliQ, a recognized leader in the mentoring space, feels like a natural and powerful progression of our mission. Their deep understanding of mentorship aligns very well with our vision for ERGs. Together, we believe we can help redefine the landscape, merging the best of mentorship with cutting-edge ERG management software, to create complete experiences that help benefit every employee," said Toki Toguri, Co-Founder of Diverst.

MentorcliQ's track record of successful acquisitions include River Software (2020) and TERP Associates (2019). This is the first acquisition since MentorcliQ announced its $80 Million Growth Investment from PSG. Diverst will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MentorcliQ, continuing to help deliver strong service its clients have come to expect, now further enhanced by the additional resources of MentorcliQ.

About MentorcliQ

MentorcliQ is a leader in employee mentoring software. Our enterprise platform and mobile app leverages scientific matching and an award-winning approach to consistently deliver 20X ROI to our global clients. MentorcliQ powers innovative talent strategies for global Fortune 1000 and DiversityInc Top 50 organizations who are helping to build inclusive cultures and deliver strong employee engagement, development and retention through mentoring. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality program experiences, MentorcliQ's results-driven approach combines cutting-edge technology with mentoring best-practice expertise to help improve employee engagement and increase employee retention by as much as 75 percent, allowing our clients to fulfill their global talent strategies. To learn more about how MentorcliQ can help deliver results to your organization, visit https://www.mentorcliq.com

