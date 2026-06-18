Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand, Partners with Independent Pet Supply South to Expand Distribution in California

"We're confident this collaboration will not only drive growth for both companies, but also deliver something genuinely special to pet stores and their customers." Mike Rou, CEO of Independent Pet Supply South. Post this

"We're excited to partner with Independent Pet Supply South to better serve independent retailers in California," said Scott Ragan, CEO of SmarterPaw. "IPS South shares our commitment to supporting local pet stores with innovative, high-quality products. Together, we're making it easier for retailers to bring proven, fun, and effective cat enrichment solutions to their customers."

"Our partnership with Meowijuana represents the kind of forward momentum we're building at IPS South," said Mike Rou, CEO of Independent Pet Supply South. "We're focused on aligning with brands that stand out on the shelves. We're confident this collaboration will not only drive growth for both companies, but also deliver something genuinely special to pet stores and their customers."

To learn more about Meowijuana® and explore the full product lineup, visit www.meowijuana.com or www.smarterpaw.com, or contact [email protected].

About Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand

Founded in 2019, Meowijuana® is an award-winning innovator in the pet space, focused on delivering high-quality, creative products that support fun, enrichment, and natural wellness for cats. The brand is carried in approximately 6,000 pet specialty retailers across North America, including PetSmart, Petco, and leading independent pet stores. Meowijuana has earned numerous industry honors, including Inc. 5000 recognition, Pet Insight's Vanguard Awards, Pet Business Industry Recognition, SuperZoo Best Cat Product, and Global Pet Expo Best in Show. Learn more at www.meowijuana.com.

About Independent Pet Supply South

Independent Pet Supply South is dedicated to serving independent pet retailers with a strong portfolio of high-quality pet products and reliable distribution services. With a focus on partnership, service, and growth, IPS South helps retailers succeed by delivering trusted brands and responsive support tailored to the needs of the independent pet channel.

Media Contact

Jason Nesbitt, SmarterPaw, LLC, 1 2147346435, [email protected], https://smarterpaw.com/

SOURCE SmarterPaw, LLC