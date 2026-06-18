Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand, Partners with Independent Pet Supply to Expand Distribution in the Pacific Northwest

"Independent Pet Supply is proud to partner with Meowijuana as we continue to introduce standout, high-performing brands to independent pet retailers across the Pacific Northwest," said Neda Khorami. Post this

"We're excited to partner with Independent Pet Supply to strengthen our presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Scott Ragan, CEO of SmarterPaw. "IPS has built a strong reputation for supporting independent retailers with the right mix of products and service. This partnership allows us to better connect with retailers and bring innovative, high-quality cat enrichment solutions to more stores across the region."

"Independent Pet Supply is proud to partner with Meowijuana as we continue to introduce standout, high-performing brands to independent pet retailers across the Pacific Northwest," said Neda Khorami. "With a deeply established presence in the region for over 31 years, our focus is on helping brands gain meaningful traction where it matters most—at the store level. Meowijuana's unique approach to feline enrichment brings the kind of energy and differentiation that drives retail success, and we're excited to expand their reach through our proven model of reliable service, strategic placement, and strong retailer relationships. Our team is committed to building lasting momentum for the brand across our market."

To learn more about Meowijuana® and explore the full product lineup, visit www.meowijuana.com or www.smarterpaw.com, or contact [email protected].

About Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand

Founded in 2019, Meowijuana® is an award-winning innovator in the pet space, focused on delivering high-quality, creative products that support fun, enrichment, and natural wellness for cats. The brand is carried in approximately 6,000 pet specialty retailers across North America, including PetSmart, Petco, and leading independent pet stores. Meowijuana has earned numerous industry honors, including Inc. 5000 recognition, Pet Insight's Vanguard Awards, Pet Business Industry Recognition, SuperZoo Best Cat Product, and Global Pet Expo Best in Show. Learn more at www.meowijuana.com.

About Independent Pet Supply

Independent Pet Supply is a leading distributor serving independent pet retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest. With over three decades of experience in the region, IPS is committed to helping retailers succeed through strong brand partnerships, reliable service, and a deep understanding of local market needs. Learn more at https://www.independentpetsupply.com/

Media Contact

Jason Nesbitt, SmarterPaw, LLC, 1 2147346435, [email protected], https://smarterpaw.com/

SOURCE SmarterPaw, LLC