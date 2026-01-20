Mephisto USA Announces Leadership Transition as Rusty Hall Retires After 50 Years in the Footwear Industry

After five decades shaping the footwear industry, Rusty Hall has retired as President and CEO of Mephisto USA, marking the end of a landmark tenure. Logan Bird has been promoted to President and CEO and will guide the brand forward with a focus on disciplined growth and omnichannel excellence.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mephisto USA today announced the retirement of Rusty Hall, President and CEO of Mephisto USA, marking the conclusion of a distinguished 50-year career in the footwear industry. Logan Bird, currently Vice President of Omni-Channel Sales, has been promoted to President and CEO of Mephisto USA, effective February 1, 2026.

Hall's career spans every facet of the footwear business, from retail management and ownership to leading global wholesale organizations. He entered the shoe industry in 1975 in Mesquite, Texas, beginning as one of the youngest store managers for Thom McAn Shoes before rising through leadership roles at Milgram Kagan. He later owned and operated seven Connie Stores in Texas before transitioning to wholesale leadership roles at Easy Spirit, SoftWalk, and Phoenix Footwear.

In 2010, Hall joined Mephisto USA as President and CEO at the invitation of the Michaeli family, who have owned and led Mephisto since its founding. During his tenure, he guided the company through pivotal moments including the COVID-19 pandemic, while strengthening retail partnerships, expanding digital capabilities, and reinforcing Mephisto's position as a leader in premium comfort footwear. Under his leadership, iconic styles such as the Mephisto Match experienced renewed cultural relevance, earning coverage in national fashion outlets and connecting the brand with a new generation of consumers.

"I will always have a deep love for the Michaeli family, who trusted me to be a steward of their brand," said Hall. "As I worked on my succession plan, it was important to identify a leader with innovative vision and strong strategic insight. I am very proud to leave Mephisto USA in Logan's hands."

Bird brings extensive experience across global omni-channel commerce, wholesale strategy, and international market leadership. Since joining Mephisto USA, he has led the brand's digital evolution and helped unify wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer strategies to deliver a more consistent premium customer experience. Prior to Mephisto, Bird held senior leadership roles at Lands' End, including Country Manager and Head of Japan, and began his career at Zappos, building a strong foundation in digital strategy and brand partnerships.

"Mephisto has an incredible legacy built on craftsmanship, comfort, and trust," said Bird. "As I step into this role, my focus is on building thoughtfully on that foundation—investing in our people, our partners, and our customer experience—so Mephisto continues to grow with purpose and confidence in the years ahead."

Looking ahead, Bird's leadership will focus on expanding access with discipline, delivering a consistent omnichannel experience, leading with Mephisto's iconic product franchises and innovation, and using retail and key wholesale partners as brand amplifiers.

Hall and his wife Liz plan to spend their retirement enjoying time with family, traveling, and remaining connected to the footwear community that shaped his career.

About Mephisto

Mephisto is a leading brand in the premium comfort footwear industry, known for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship for decades. Utilizing advanced technology and premium materials, Mephisto ensures that each pair of shoes provides exceptional comfort and support in every step.

