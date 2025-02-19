Mepolizumab Reduces Need for Repeat Sinus Surgeries in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps

"mepolizumab reduced the time to first surgery by 73%" Post this

In the research, 189 participants had one prior surgery, with 108 receiving mepolizumab and 81 receiving a placebo, and 218 participants had more than one prior surgery with 98 receiving mepolizumab and 120 receiving a placebo. In both prior surgery subgroups, mepolizumab significantly improved changes in nasal polyps (NP) compared to a placebo, as well as making significant improvements in a nasal obstruction visual analog scale (VAS) score, smell, overall symptoms and Sino-Nasal Outcome test compared to the placebo.

Researchers found that mepolizumab reduced the time to first surgery by 73% in the subgroup with one prior surgery and 39% in the subgroup with more than one surgery versus the placebo. Additionally, the study found a 63% reduction in the odds of requiring oral corticosteroid (OCS) course in the subgroup with one prior surgery and 6% in the subgroup of more than one prior surgery.

Mepolizumab significantly improves outcomes in patients with CRSwNP with one or more prior NP surgeries, with more pronounced benefits in surgery risk and OCS use in patients with one prior surgery.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Research presented at the 2025 AAAAI / WAO Joint Congress, February 28 – March 3 in San Diego, CA, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).

