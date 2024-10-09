Meraki Brooklyn Unveils Cozy Outdoor Patio and New Happy Hour Bringing Authentic Greek Dining to Williamsburg

"Our cuisine is a reflection of our love for Greek tradition, featuring fresh ingredients and classic flavors that have resonated with our guests in Miami, and we can't wait for Brooklyn to experience the same," said Managing Partner Alex Karavias. Post this

"Meraki means to put something of yourself into whatever you do, and that's exactly what Chef Giannis and I have been doing since we opened the original Meraki location," said Alex Karavias. "Our cuisine is a reflection of our love for Greek tradition, featuring fresh ingredients and classic flavors that have resonated with our guests in Miami, and we can't wait for Brooklyn to experience the same."

Guests at Meraki Brooklyn are transported to the Aegean Sea with its charming decor featuring breezy white curtains, rustic wooden floors, cozy seating and gorgeous bar with bougainvillea adorning the ceiling overhead, which are designed to evoke the warmth and charm of a Greek taverna. With its new outdoor patio, diners can now enjoy the fresh Mediterranean dishes al fresco through all seasons.

Executive Chef Kotsos has curated a menu that emphasizes fresh, authentic Mediterranean flavors and stays true to his Greek roots, offering timeless dishes like Moussaka, Aegean Chicken and Creta Seafood Pasta. Family-style platters, known as "Poikilies," encourage sharing and bring people together around the table, just as they would in Greece.

Adding to the dining experience is a carefully curated all-Greek wine list, featuring traditional and organic selections from Greece's most renowned winemakers and unique micro-wineries. Guests can also enjoy a selection of Greek beers, highlighting both traditional favorites and new brews from local Greek microbreweries.

Meraki Brooklyn's new happy hour features delectable appetizers with favorites such as mussels, calamari, spanakopita, honey and sesame cheese puffs and more for $7 each, house wines for $8 a glass and Greek beers for $4.

"We've always been about bringing people together over good food," said Chef Kotsos. "Every dish we create is meant to remind you of sitting by the sea in Greece, enjoying a meal with family and friends."

Whether it's a weekend lunch or an evening out, Meraki Brooklyn offers a warm, inviting space where everyone is welcome. With lunch and dinner options, and a patio perfect for relaxing with friends, it's the ideal spot to escape the hustle of the city and enjoy the simple pleasures of Greek dining. For those looking to celebrate special occasions, the restaurant also offers catering and private event services.

Meraki Brooklyn is open from 4pm to 10pm Monday through Thursday and on Friday from 4pm to 11pm and from 11am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday. Meraki is located at 252 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY 11211. For more information, catering inquiries or reservations, visit http://www.merakibrooklyn.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Alexandra Wensley, Alex Wensley Communications, 786 5085549, [email protected], www.alexwensleycommunications.com

SOURCE Meraki Brooklyn