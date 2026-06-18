Mercari, Japan's Largest C2C Marketplace, Selects Zonos to Power Cross-Border Commerce Expansion

This partnership brings seamless international shopping to millions of Mercari users, beginning with shipments from Japan to the United States.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonos, the leading cross-border commerce technology provider, today announced that Mercari (TYO: 4385), Japan's largest consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace, has selected Zonos as its cross-border technology partner to enable international commerce for its platform.

Under the partnership, Zonos will provide Mercari with its full suite of cross-border solutions, including guaranteed landed cost calculation and automated compliance services, as Mercari expands its Japan marketplace to international buyers for the first time.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mercari as they bring one of the world's most beloved resale marketplaces to a global audience," said Clint Reid, Founder and CEO of Zonos. "Zonos is the operating system of global trade, and this partnership reflects the strength and maturity of our platform, and our ability to serve marketplaces at scale with the same confidence and accuracy that has powered cross-border commerce for thousands of businesses worldwide."

Mercari, which boasts more than 23 million monthly active users, operates a unique model in which it facilitates the full transaction lifecycle, from purchase to packing and international fulfillment. With Zonos, U.S. shoppers purchasing from Mercari Japan will see fully calculated landed costs at checkout, meaning no surprise fees at delivery and a transparent, trust-building shopping experience.

"At Mercari, we are committed to creating a seamless environment where global customers can easily access excellent products from Japan. Historically, the uncertainty surrounding customs duties and taxes at the time of delivery has been a significant barrier to cross-border shopping," said Yu Ishikawa, Mercari's Head of Cross Border. "By integrating Zonos' advanced technology, we can now provide our international buyers with accurate, upfront Landed Cost calculations, ensuring a more transparent and worry-free shopping experience. We look forward to accelerating our global expansion through this partnership."

Zonos brings more than 16 years of cross-border expertise, processing over 200,000 orders daily across more than 200 countries. The company's API-first platform is trusted by leading global brands and, most recently, was selected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for an AI-driven trade compliance pilot.

About Zonos

Zonos is a cross-border commerce technology company on a mission to create trust in global trade. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in St. George, Utah, Zonos provides businesses of all sizes with the APIs and tools they need to sell internationally, including guaranteed landed cost calculation and automated compliance services. Zonos powers seamless cross-border experiences for leading brands worldwide. Learn more at zonos.com.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc. (TYO: 4385) is Japan's largest consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace, where individuals can buy and sell a wide range of items — from fashion and electronics to collectibles and home goods. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tokyo, Mercari's mission is to "circulate all forms of value to unleash the potential in all people." With more than 23 million monthly active users, Mercari has become a cornerstone of Japan's circular economy.

Media Contact

Kilie Williams, Zonos, 1 435-239-3062, [email protected], zonos.com

SOURCE Zonos