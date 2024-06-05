Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Carries the Latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV in Its Inventory

Drivers near Peoria, Arizona, who want the latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV can purchase it at the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership.

PEORIA, Ariz., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is thrilled to announce the availability of the latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV, in Peoria, Arizona. Renowned for its cutting-edge technology, luxurious design and exceptional performance, the new GLA 250 SUV will redefine the driving experience for SUV enthusiasts.

Exquisite Design

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV boasts a sleek, modern design that merges sophistication with sportiness. Its exterior features a bold front grille, LED headlights and striking alloy wheels that underscore its dynamic presence on the road. The interior reflects the brand's commitment to luxury, offering high-quality materials, ergonomic seats and a panoramic sunroof. Advanced integrated technology, including a high-resolution touchscreen display, the intuitive MBUX infotainment system and customizable ambient lighting, elevates the cabin experience.

Unmatched Capability

Under the hood, the 2025 GLA 250 SUV has a robust 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mild-hybrid engine. It delivers 221 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), ensuring smooth and responsive acceleration. The new GLA 250 offers multiple driving modes, enabling drivers to adapt to different road conditions and personal preferences. Additionally, the vehicle's advanced 4MATIC® all-wheel drive system provides superior traction and stability, making it a reliable companion for urban commuting and adventurous road trips.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead features a modern showroom and service center. The dealership has an inventory of new and used Mercedes-Benz models, ensuring customers have a wide selection.

Customers can access the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead website to learn about the specs of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV, new offers and vehicle services available at the dealership. They can also meet the dealership team at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382, or call 623-806-8764 for more detailed information.

